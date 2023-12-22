AEW Announces New TV Dates For 2024, Diamante Wants New ROH Women’s TV Title

– As noted, Tony Khan introduced the new ROH Women’s TV Championship at the recent Ring Of Honor television taping. Diamante has set her sights on the new title. The women’s wrestling star took to X on Friday and wrote, “It’s time” as a reply to the coverage of the introduction of the new women’s TV title to ROH. Check out the post below.

– AEW is returning to Huntsville, Alabama in February for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. Tickets for the shows scheduled for February 28, 2024 will begin going on sale starting Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10am CT. at AEWTIX.com.

– The company has also announced AEW Collision and AEW Rampage in Springfield, Missouri on February 24, 2024. Tickets for those shows also go on sale on 1/8 at 10am CT. at the AEW TIX website.

– And finally, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage are coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2024. Tickets for those shows will also begin going on sale to the general public at AEWTIX.com on 1/8 at 10am CT.