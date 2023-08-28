AEW Announces Orange Cassidy’s Opponent For Dynamite

It was previously reported that AEW International Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will put his AEW International Championship on the line against an opponent that was not yet named at the time the announcement was made and that he will put his championship on the line on this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the post-AEW All In episode and the AEW All Out go-home episode.

All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan announced during yesterday’s post-All In London media scrum that Penta El Zero Miedo will be Cassidy’s next challenger and whoever wins the match will face Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship at the All Out PPV Event this Sunday in Chicago.

You can check out the announcement in the video below: