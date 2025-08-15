AEW Announces Special “First Look” Event For Forbidden Door In London

AEW has announced a special event titled “Forbidden Door: First Look,” which is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, in London, England.

This exclusive, crowd-free experience will provide limited, curated access, including early entry to merchandise sales.

Additionally, fans attending the event will have a unique opportunity to take a photo with an AEW talent, a referee, and the AEW Championship belt.

This event will take place one day before the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view at The O2 Arena, offering dedicated fans a behind-the-scenes preview.