AEW Blood & Guts 2: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite Set For 7/19 In Boston

Blood & Guts.

The Sequel.

It’s coming!

During the post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it was announced that Blood & Guts is returning next month.

After the Blackpool Combat Club beat down The Elite and Eddie Kingston after The Elite defeated The Dark Order in Trios action on the show, Jon Moxley got on the microphone and laid out the challenge.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite in Blood & Guts on July 19, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.