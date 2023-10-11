AEW, CFX Settle Lawsuit

AEW and CFX have reached a settlement.

Back in December of 2022, CFX (Composite Effects) filed a lawsuit against AEW (All Elite Wrestling), claiming that the company was merchandising Luchasaurus’s copyrighted mask design without their consent.

On Wednesday, news broke that AEW and CFX have come to an agreed settlement to end the legal dispute.

Featured below are details regarding the dismissal of the case.

ORDER OF DISMISSAL

The Court has been made aware that the parties have reached a settlement. Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that this action is dismissed without prejudice to the right, upon good cause shown, to reopen the action or to seek summary judgment enforcing the compromise if settlement is not consummated within sixty days of this order. Each party will bear its own costs. The Court retains jurisdiction for all purposes, including enforcing the settlement agreement entered into by the parties. The parties are reminded that, if witnesses have been subpoenaed, every witness must be informed by counsel not to appear.