AEW Changes Creative Plans For Kenny Omega

AEW has reportedly shifted its creative direction regarding Kenny Omega due to ongoing concerns about his physical condition. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a highly anticipated match between Omega and Kyle Fletcher has been delayed, as officials felt Omega was “not 100 percent” and might not be able to deliver the high-caliber performance expected against a talent like Fletcher.

The storyline between Omega and Fletcher — a prominent member of the Don Callis Family — had been building for weeks, with many expecting a major singles encounter. However, AEW has now pivoted to a new program for Omega, which began on the sixth-anniversary episode of Dynamite when a returning Andrade attacked him and aligned himself with Callis’ faction.

“There is a reason that right now they aren’t going to do the match, as basically in a normal situation that would have been the match booked,” Meltzer wrote. “But Omega’s physical situation is not 100 percent, and the feeling was it was better right now not to put Omega in the situation of the kind of match he’d be expected to do with Fletcher.”

This creative adjustment allows AEW to keep Omega active in a storyline while protecting his health. Facing Andrade will likely require a different in-ring style than a high-intensity match with Fletcher, giving Omega time to continue his recovery.

Omega’s health has been a recurring topic in recent years. The former AEW World Champion has battled numerous injuries, including a serious bout of diverticulitis that sidelined him for much of 2024. Despite these setbacks, he returned to action recently, competing in a trios match on Dynamite before Andrade’s attack.

The new feud with Andrade also adds a fresh layer to the ongoing Callis Family storyline and gives AEW flexibility with its creative plans while Omega works toward full health.