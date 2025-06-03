AEW Collision Draws Strong Ratings Boost Following NBA Lead-In On TNT

The Saturday, May 31, 2025, edition of AEW Collision—which aired in a special preempted late-night slot—delivered strong viewership numbers thanks to a significant lead-in from the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode (which technically aired early Sunday, June 1, from 11:43 PM to 1:43 AM ET) averaged 504,000 total viewers (P2+) on TNT and scored a 0.18 rating in the P18-49 demographic.

This marked a major increase in viewership, driven largely by the massive audience retained from the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers playoff game, which averaged 6.913 million viewers and a 2.12 demo rating. The final broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT aired immediately before Collision, drawing 3.032 million viewers and a 0.95 P18-49 rating.

Collision’s numbers represent a +43% gain in total viewership from the prior week’s episode (353,000) and a +34% spike compared to the trailing four-week average (376,000).

The P18-49 demo saw an even more impressive +125% jump over both last week’s 0.08 rating and the four-week average. Notably, P18-34 viewership surged to 126,000, a staggering +282% increase over the recent median.

Despite the unusual timeslot, the numbers highlight AEW’s ability to capitalize on strong lead-ins, especially during high-stakes sports broadcasts.

Stay with PWMania.com for more AEW ratings coverage and analysis.