AEW Collision: Holiday Bash Results -December 23, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT at 8/7c from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. with their annual “Holiday Bash” themed episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios titles, Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee, Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, the response from Christian Cage to Adam Copeland’s challenge, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo in AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision: Holiday Bash results from Saturday, December 23, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/23/2023)

