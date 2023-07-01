AEW Collision On TNT Match Updates & Announcements For Saturday

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for Saturday night’s AEW Collision on TNT.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur did his usual show-end speed-read with updates to the lineups of some upcoming AEW programs.

With that in mind, featured below is the updated lineup for this week’s AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c on Saturday.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/1/2023)

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes (Owen Hart Cup)* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks (Owen Hart Cup)* Miro will be in action* MJF will make his Collision in-ring debut* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Lady Frost (TBS Women’s Title)* Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong with CM Punk on commentary (Owen Hart Cup)

