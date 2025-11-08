AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (11/8/2025): Houston, TX.

AEW Collision is live tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

The weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night program emanates from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX. tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Scheduled for the show this evening:

* Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley (Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue (Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Harley Cameron vs. Thekla (Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Battle If Needed)

Join us here tonight at AEW Collision results.

