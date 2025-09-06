AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (9/6/2025)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring a stacked card with multiple big matches and the final of the tag team title eliminator tournament.

In the main event, Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Daniel Garcia, as Moxley and the Death Riders remain locked in a heated rivalry with the allies of “Hangman” Adam Page.

Elsewhere on the show, Mark Briscoe looks to rebound from his Dynamite loss to MJF when he faces Konosuke Takeshita.

The women’s division will take the spotlight in an All-Star eight-woman tag team match, with “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron teaming up against Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue.

Also scheduled: FTR will be in action against Adam Priest & Tommy Billington, while new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is set to appear with Don Callis.

AEW Collision airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.