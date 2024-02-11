AEW Collision Results – February 10, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/10/2024)

The Elton John-led “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” gets us started. After the coolest intro to a TV show in the wrestling business right now wraps up, we shoot inside the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. as fireworks explode as the chorus to the song hits. Definitely the best TV intro in the game, right?

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr.

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show as we settle down to the ring. “Wild Thing” plays and out comes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli from the locker room, with the camera following them through the crowd for their custom ring entrance. Claudio looks in rough shape as he heads to the ring with Mox.

The CMLL duo of Esfinge and Star Jr. make their way out with masks and capes on to a very light reaction from the crowd. They settle into the ring and the bell sounds to get us started. Mox and Star Jr. kick things off for their respective teams. Mox grounds Star Jr. and works him over early on.

Now the duo from CMLL start to fight back and take over with double team action. Claudio comes in to help but gets sent to the floor. Mox does as well. The two go for a big dive, but pump the breaks when they reach the ropes and decide against it. Back in the ring, Esfinge and Claudio are the legal men.

Claudio hits the big swing to wake the crowd up. Star Jr. and Esfinge hit some double-team action again and this time they do connect with a double dive to the floor on the Blackpool Combat Club duo. Back in the ring, Castagoli takes over again as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break and see the match still in progress. After some back-and-forth action, we see Mox finish this one with an armbar for the tap out victory.

Winners Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Blackpool Combat Club & FTR Involved In Wild Brawl

Once the match wraps up, we see Mox and Claudio still in the ring. Mox gets on the mic. “Gracis, amigos,” he says to the CMLL duo. He then talks about how any team that wants it can get it.

With that said, FTR’s theme hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. We see the two head to the ring to a big pop as their Midnight Express-sounding theme rocks and rolls. The foursome stare each other down and then a wild brawl breaks out.

We see security and wrestlers from the back rush out to try and break things up. They seem to have order restored but then the four start going at it again. As they continue to try and separate these four, we head into another commercial break.

Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor

As we settle back in from the break, the theme for Daniel Garcia hits and out he comes doing his silly-ass(ed) dance. He makes his way into the ring and his theme dies down.

The entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes Shane Taylor, accompanied by Lee Moriarty. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joins the trio on special guest commentary for this one. The bell sounds and off we go.

Taylor misses a big spinning back-fist and lets Garcia know just how close he was. He does connect on his next big shot, and this leads to him controlling the action for the next few minutes as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Taylor still in the offensive driver’s seat, but not for long. Garcia puts together combinations of strikes on Taylor in the corner as the crowd comes to life in the background.

He does his little dance and then goes back to stomping a mudhole in Taylor in the corner of the ring. Taylor goes for a big leg drop, but Garcia moves and slaps a kneebar on for the tap out. We’re two matches deep into the show and both have ended via submission.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Eddie Kingston Challenges Bryan Danielson For AEW Revolution 2024

Backstage, Lexy Nair is with Eddie Kingston. “The Mad King” talks about what The Young Bucks did to Sting and Darby Allin and says it was disgusting. He says they stole his thunder. Just like Bryan Danielson stole Bryan Keith’s thunder when he got his contract last week.

Kingston then addresses “The American Dragon” and says he’s gonna challenge him to a match. He wants him in the ring again and this time when he beats him, he has to shake his hand and pretend like he respects him. He wants it at AEW Revolution 2024.

Brian Cage vs. The Outrunners

It’s time for handicap action. “The Machine” Brian Cage comes out looking like Road Warrior Animal, with Prince Nana of The Mogul Embassy by his side. He settles in the ring where his opponents, The Outrunners, are already waiting for him.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Cage immediately be-heads both of them, Donkey Kong’s them and rag-dolls them around the ring a bit and finishes them off with a Boston crab for the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Brian Cage

HOOK & Brian Cage Get In Wild Brawl

Now we see a mascot dancing with Prince Nana side-by-side at ringside after the match until Brian Cage attacks him from behind. Nana yells that no one does the Prince Nana Dance but himself. The theme and Batman-like symbol for HOOK plays.

The FTW Champion comes out and jumps on Cage and the two get in a wild brawl. They fight their way into the back and things continue. We see a quick Undisputed King interview with Tomohiro Ishii backstage and then head to a commercial.

Daniel Garcia Confronts Adam Copeland

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces “The Rated-R Superstar.” Adam Copeland’s catchy theme plays and out he comes for his scheduled appearance. He talks about what The Young Bucks did to Sting and Darby Allin and how it wouldn’t have happened if he was there.

He tells The Young Bucks this is your warning. He keeps talking and brings up Eddie Kingston and other champions in AEW and says he’s got his sights set on the TNT title held by Christian Cage.

On that note, Daniel Garcia comes out and confronts him in the ring. He tells him he wants the TNT title, too. The two end up agreeing to a match on Wednesday’s Dynamite, with the winner advancing to challenge Cage for the TNT title next.

Backstage With Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Stokely Hathaway, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. They talk about how things wrapped up at AEW Rampage and how Skye Blue and Julia Hart appear to be on the same page. A challenge is issued but not confirmed because Tony Khan has Stokely blocked.

Brody King vs. Mark Briscoe

Back inside the arena, the lights go out and the theme for The House of Black hits. Out comes Brody King for our next match of the evening, where he is scheduled to go one-on-one against Mark Briscoe. He settles in the ring accompanied by Julia Hart. Mark Briscoe comes out next to a big pop.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see King dominating the action early on, but Briscoe starts turning up the Redneck Fu and gets in the offensive driver’s seat briefly. He grabs a steel chair and folds it and unfolds it over-and-over again to make a clapping sound.

The fans clap along with him, but before he can use it, King takes back over. The two end up on the floor where The House of Black member brutalizes Briscoe as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see King working over Briscoe in the ring while his mouth is busted open and bleeding.

Briscoe starts to fight back as the fans rally behind him. He blasts King over and over again in his busted mouth. The fans break out in a loud “We want tables!” chant. A table is set up but when Briscoe heads to the top rope, he is distracted by Julia Hart.

King knocks him off and through the table down below. He brings him back in the ring for a gonzo bomb and gets the win. After the match, King holds Briscoe and Julia Hart stabs him in the forehead. He’s bleeding like a stuck pig. Like gross-bad. Wow.

Winner: Brody King

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

When we return from the break, we see Deonna Purrazzo make her way out. “The Virtuosa” heads down to the ring for one-on-one scheduled action. She steps inside the squared circle and the theme for her opponent plays.

Out comes Kiera Hogan. The former member of “The Baddies” for Jade Cargill settles inside the ring as well. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Purrazzo controls the action early on, isolating the arm of Hogan and going to work on her with submissions and ground work. Moments later she gets a double-arm submission on Hogan for an easy win in a showcase match.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

As Purrazzo is celebrating her victory and heading up the ramp, her theme stops and the entrance music for “Timeless” Toni Storm plays. Out comes the AEW Women’s World Champion for scheduled non-title action.

The black-and-white screen fades out as she settles in the ring to a big pop from her adoring public. The theme for Queen Aminata hits and she makes her way to the ring as Tony Schiavone plugs her appearance on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Storm goes to work on Aminata coming out of the gate as the camera shows Mariah May watching on with goo-goo eyes while holding the champ’s title belt. Luther the Butler is also out there.