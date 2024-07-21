AEW Collision Results – July 20, 2024

The following are complete AEW Collision results from July 20, 2024 at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Singles Match

Darby Allin Vs “The Beast” Mortos

Tie up in the middle of the ring, take down by Mortos, side headlock by Darby, but a shoulder tackle takes down Allin, leap frog by Allin, flying dive by Allin through ropes onto Mortos on the outside, Mortos sends Allin into the corner rope, Samoan drop by Mortos on Allin for a two count. Roll up by Allin for a two, then a varied rollup for a two count. tried a coffin drop from middle rope but missed, Allin with a sleeper hold. Mortos sends Allin to the outside, then does a dive himself through the rope, Mortos brings Allin and a running cross body. Mortos with a chop to Allin. chops exchanged, Code Red by Allin for a two count, Allin climbs to the top and is chopped by Allin, Press Slam Throw of the top rope by Mortos on Darby onto the mat.

Mortos tries a crucifix of the top rope but Darby sends him the mat and then nails the Coffin Drop for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Darby Allin

After the match Darby says on the mic, people say I should take it easy but I enjoy it, I am ready for my first Blood and Guts match and those who saw my guts hanging, you know what sucks about EVPs is they don’t advertise Collision, this is my show and The Young Bucks suck, as for Jack Perry I am coming after the AEW TNT Championship and if you have the balls I am ready.

The Acclaimed are here and Daddy Ass is has had it. Blood & Guts isn’t about scissors or rapping, it’s time to nut up or shut up.

Singles Match

Hikaru Shida Vs Skye Blue

The match starts off with Blue waiting no time in going after Shida. Blue sends Shida to the corner and nails her with some stomps before Shida fights back with some forearms in the middle of the ring. Both women then trade strikes until Skye hits Shida with a back elbow. Shida then sends Skye out of the ring. Shida then hits Blue with a cross body. The referee then calls for medical attention and the match was called off.

Winner via referee stoppage Hikaru Shida

Backstage we see Lance Archer beating down some developmental talents.

We then get a recap of Minoru Suzuki challenging FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho to a match on Dynamite. We then get a promo from Jericho, where he talks about how he has wanted this match for years. Jericho then warns Suzuki that this will be a dream match for everyone except for Suzuki and that the violence in Blood & Guts will pale in comparison to the violence he has in store for Suzuki on Wednesday.

Commercial break

Singles Match

Rey Fenix Vs “Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

The match starts off with Nese putting Rey in a wristlock, but Fénix flips to escape the hold before putting Nese on one of his own. Nese then takes Fénix down and goes for a pin, but Fénix kicks out. Fénix then goes for a pin of his own, but Nese fights back. This then leads to an exchange of strikes between both men and Fénix hits a chop on Nese. Fénix then hits Nese with a dropkick, sending him out of the ring.

Fénix then goes for a dive, but is cut off by The Premier Athletes. Nese then delivers some shots on Fénix, but Rey responds with some chops of his own. Nese then takes Fénix down and gets a near fall. Nese then goes for the running knee, but Fénix hits him with a hurricanrana and gets a near fall. The Premiere Athletes try to intervene once more, but Nese gets sent to the outside by Fénix and Fénix hits a dive on all of them on the outside. Fénix then sends Nese back into the ring and nails Mark Sterling with a penalty kick. This then leads to Nese hitting Fénix with a kick before going up top for a 450 splash. Nese then goes for a pin, but Fénix kicks out. Fénix then hits Nese with the frog splash off the top for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Rey Fenix

Commercial

Tony Schiavone is already in the ring and he welcomes FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and they make their way down to the ring. We get a recap of last week when Don Callis attacked Tommy Billington, only for FTR to come out to make the save. Wheeler then hypes up The Dynamite Kid and says he’s got a bright future ahead of him. Wheeler then talks about the run FTR has had. Wheeler then addresses some of the issues he has dealt with over the past year, talking about the escape he found in getting into the ring night after night. Wheeler then says the only thing that mattered to him was coming into the ring and wrestling every match like it might be their last. Wheeler then says he may be a bit of a hot head, but he’s not going to be that aggressive outside of this ring, so for now he only has his sights set on The Young Bucks, next week we start our journey for World Tag Team Championship Gold on Collision and it ends at Wembley Stadium at All In.

We go backstage and Hikaru Shida is with Lexy Nair and Hikaru says I came to fight and I want to face Dr Britt Baker in a match this Wednesday.

Singles Match

Roderick Strong Vs Tomohiro Ishii

The match starts off with Ishii taking Strong to the ropes before they are broken up. Both men then trade chops. Strong then nails Ishii with a knee strike. Strong then runs the ropes, but Ishii stops him and nails him with a shoulder tackle. Ishii then nails Strong with a forearm shiver and gets a near fall. Strong then runs the ropes, but Ishii takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Strong then hits Ishii with a uranage. Ishii then hits Strong with a powerslam.

Both men then exchange strikes with each other and Ishii nails Strong with a release German suplex. Ishii then hits a suplex on Strong for a near fall. Strong then hits Ishii with a back body drop. Strong then places Ishii onto his shoulders, but Ishii blocks a backbreaker attempt byStrong. Strong then hits Ishii with a reverse fireman carry followed by a backbreaker. Strong then goes for a pin, but Ishii kicks out. Ishii then blocks the End of Heartache and Strong evades the lariat. Ishii then gets the cover, but Strong kicks out. Taven and Bennett then jump on the apron, giving Strong an opening to hits a low blow on Ishii and securing the win.

Winner via Pinfall Roderick Strong

After then match, Undisputed Kingdom try to continue beating Ishii down, but ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly make their way down to the ring to make the save.

We see highlights of MJF Vs Will Ospreay from Dynamite 250.

Singles Match

Hologram Vs Gringo Loco

The match starts off with Gringo Loco diving on Hologram, but Hologram stands on his shoulders. Hologram then hits Loco with a satellite tijeras that sends him to the floor. Hologram then hits Loco with a springboard and a shotgun dropkick through the ropes and follows it up with a flipping senton that takes out Loco on the floor.

Hologram then hits Loco with a hurricanrana, but Loco responds by sending Hologram face first into the buckles. Loco then hits a chop on Hologram, then follows it up with a military press and a standing moonsault for 2. Gringo then goes up top and misses the tornillo. Hologram then hits Loco with an armdrag that sends Loco to the floor again, Hologram then hits a diving head scissors on Loco, then follows it up with an Airplane spin into a slam for the win on his AEW Debut.

Winner via Pinfall Hologram

We then head to the back, where Kevin Von Erich is with his sons and Dustin Rhodes to talk about the great history of wrestling in the state. Kevin talks about the differences in the modern era, thanking Dustin for taking the boys under his wing. Dustin then talks about the Von Erichs and the Rhodes families working together for the first time in decades.

We then see ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe hype up the ROH World Championship Match at Death Before Dishonor, talking about the history he and Roderick Strong have before warning him of the fight that’s ahead. Briscoe then turns his attention to Blood & Guts on Wednesday, addressing The Elite for the problem they represent. Briscoe then says Team AEW represents those in the grind, telling The Elite to bring the fight on Wednesday.

Commercial

Women’s Division Lumberjack Match – Lumberjacks surround ring and if participant is thrown out Lumberjacks throw them back in the ring.

“Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo Vs “Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa

The match starts off with the action spilling to the outside, but the lumberjacks quickly making sure both women get back in the ring. Deonna then manages to get the upper hand by placing Rosa on the second rope and hitting her with a DDT, then getting a near. fall. Deonna then sends Rosa out of the ring, but Thunder slides back in as Deonna leaves and takes a hit from one of the lumberjacks. Both women then start arguing with each other as the action makes its way to the turnbuckle and Deonna fights back, sending Rosa onto the group of lumberjacks with a superplex.

Winner of Lumberjack match: Deonna Purrazzo.

Commercial break.

Trios Tag Team Match for Vacated AEW Unified World Trios Tag Team Championship:

Challengers: The Bang Bang Gang – The Gunns – Austin and Colten Gunn and Juice Robinson Vs Challengers: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne) (w/Shayna Wayne)

The match starts off with Nick Wayne and Austin Gunn. Both men exchange holds before Austin takes Nick down with an arm drag. Nick then heads to the corner where Cage tags himself in and Austin tags Juice in. Cage then quickly tags Killswitch in before he and Juice gets into it. Juice then delivers some chops on Killswitch, but it doesn’t seem to affect him and Killswitch nails Juice with a chop of his own. Juice then starts to fight back until Cage hangs Juice’s arm up on the top rope, allowing Killswitch to take back control.

Cage then tags in to continue the damage on Juice and the Patriarchy tags in and out to keep Juice isolated from the rest of the Bang Bang Gang. Juice then tags Colten in and Colten gets a flurry of offense on the Patriarchy before tagging in Austin. Nick Wayne then brings Austin to the Patriarchy corner before Cage tags in. Cage then rakes Austin’s back and then drives his boot into his neck. Cage then pulls Austin’s face before tagging in Killswitch. Killswitch then drops Austin hard and gets a near fall.

Austin then makes the tag to Juice as Nick tags himself in. Juice then delivers some right hands on Nick, but only gets a two count. The action then spills to the outside where Killswitch tries to intervene, but he gets sent over the barricade by the Gunns. Juice then hits a cannonball on Nick in the corner. Juice then hits Nick with a delayed suplex and goes for a pin, but Cage breaks it up.

End of the match sees Mama Wayne throw powder in the eyes of Colten Gunn to allow Christian to nail a DDT finisher for the win.

Winners via Pinfall and New AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne)

Credit: Gerweck.net