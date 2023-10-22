AEW Collision Results – October 21, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. tonight at 8/7c on TNT. with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight, Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo in a dream match, Miro vs. Action Andretti, FTR returns and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, October 21, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/21/2023)

The usual “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme by Elton John kicks things off as we shoot inside the FedEx Forum for the start of tonight’s double-header, as AEW Collision is officially off-and-running live on TNT from Memphis, TN.

Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. The theme for Bryan Danielson hits and out comes “The American Dragon” for the advertised “Dream Match” against Andrade El Idolo. He settles in the ring to a big pop and his music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Andrade El Idolo’s theme and the crowd roars again as he makes his way down to the ring. Tony Khan’s announced dream match kicks things off on this week’s Collision. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest.

The fans chant “This is Awesome” before they even touch. Apparently the fans are buying into this as a dream match pretty strong in Memphis. The two lock up, hit the ropes and El Idolo gives Danielson a clean break. They lock up again and Danielson isolates the arm of El Idolo and then gives him a clean break when he gets to the ropes.

Danielson gets El Idolo on his back for a submission attempt but El Idolo survives. The two stare each other down and the fans roar. They lock back up and El Idolo slaps a side head lock on Danielson. El Idolo hits the ropes and shoulder blocks the smaller Danielson down to the mat.

Action picks up a bit as the two spill out to the floor. Danielson runs across the length of the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes and blasts El Idolo with a flying knee on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this exciting opening bout continues.

When we return from the break, Danielson is firing up on offense. He hits a big missile drop kick and starts blasting El Idolo with “Yes!” kicks. He locks El Idolo in the LeBelle Lock but El Idolo escapes. El Idolo fights back and gets Danielson in the Figure-8, but Danielson makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

Back on the feet the two start trading chops back-and-forth as the crowd reacts to each shot that lands. They come off the ropes and collide head-to-head and Danielson slumps in the corner. We see a bunch of back-and-forth pin attempts and Danielson eventually gets the three-count on one of them for the win. Great opener.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Malakai Black Returns, Knocks Out Bryan Danielson

Once the match wraps up, we see Danielson help El Idolo up and the two shake hands. Danielson raises El Idolo’s hands in a sign of respect and El Idolo leaves the ring.

The lights in the building go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black appears in the ring. He hits a spin kick that knocks out Danielson. The fans chant “Holy sh*t!” The lights go out again. When they come back on, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta are in the ring checking on Danielson.

Darby Allin Sends Message To Nick Wayne, Teases Tony Khan’s Gift

We shoot to Darby Allin backstage, who talks into the camera and sends a message to Nick Wayne. He reflects on their past and brings up their current issues. He says if Nick has anything he wants to say to him, he can find him at Dynamite on Wednesday. He then teases Tony Khan’s gift for Sting saying if it’s what he thinks it is, it’s gonna be good.

Skye Blue vs. Hollyhood Haley

Now we return inside the FedEx Forum where Skye Blue’s theme hits and the women’s star makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring, making her Collision debut, is Hollyhood Haley. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Blue immediately takes it to Haley, and after only a minute or so of Blue’s heel character being spotlighted, she finishes off Haley for the easy squash match victory. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Skye Blue

The Gunns vs. The Outrunners

When we return from the break, The Gunns make their way out accompanied by Jay White and Juice Robinson. The duo make their way to the ring for scheduled tag-team action in our next bout of the evening.

Already in the ring are their opponents for this match, The Outrunners. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Turbo Floyd and Colten Gunn kick things off for their respective teams. Colten immediately takes control of the offense coming out of the gate.

This one lasts about as long as Blue vs. Haley, as The Gunns easily win in this squash match here on Collision. After the match, the lights go out and we see someone wearing MJF’s devil mask looking into a mirror backstage. He turns and looks into the camera and the lights go out again. The Gunns and Jay White look spooked in the arena as fans chant “MJF! MJF!”

Winners: The Gunns

Lexy Nair Interviews Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

We shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Orange Cassidy. She talks to him about his match for tonight at Battle of the Belts VIII. Kris Statlander comes in and starts lifting Lexy Nair to show that she’s ready.

Memphis Street Fight

Jeff Jarrett vs. Eddie Kingston

Now it’s time for our next match of the evening. We shoot back inside the FedEx Forum where Jeff Jarrett’s theme hits and out he comes. As he settles in the ring, we see Memphis wrestling commentary legend Dave Brown join the gang on the call for this Memphis Street Fight.

The theme for Eddie Kingston hits and out comes “The Mad King” in a football jersey with a kendo stick beating the crap out of Jarrett. He takes him over to a concession stand nearby and starts throwing food at him.

Karen Jarrett gets involved and we see Jarrett take over on offense as we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we see Jarrett put Kingston through a table. In the ring, Jarrett beats Kingston down with a lead pipe and then a big trash can.

Jarrett continues to beat down a bloody Kingston with an odd shaped chair and then a trash can lid. The fans boo as Jarrett looks to lock in the figure-four leg lock. He does and Kingston struggles to hang on. The fans rally behind “The Mad King,” who eventually turns it over to put the pressure on Jarrett’s leg.

Jay Lethal comes off the top but Kingston rolls out of the way and lets go of the hold. He and Jarrett get back to their feet and Kingston goes to work on Lethal, who is still in the ring. Kingston ends up coming out of his Timberland’s and rapid-fire chops Lethal and then Jarrett. He also gets his hands on Sonjay Dutt and chops the hell out od him.

We see Jarrett grab his guitar as Karen Jarrett comes in the ring for a distraction. He turns and blasts Jarrett with a spinning back-fist but Lethal breaks it up. Satnam Singh tries to interfere but Kingston breaks the guitar over his head. He turns into a stroke from Jarrett, however, and Jarrett goes for the cover.

Kingston somehow kicks out and Lethal blatantly fires away at Kingston as the commentators remind us there are no disqualifications in a Memphis Street Fight. Karen slaps Kingston and then Lethal super kicks him. Satnam Singh hits the ring and hits a massive chokeslam on “The Mad King.” Jarrett hits a stroke again and then Lethal hits his Lethal Injection. Jarrett covers him and the ref counts to three. Lethal has earned a shot at the ROH World Championship.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett

Lexy Nair Interviews The AEW Trios Champions

We return backstage to Lexy Nair standing by with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. They continue the runner of Max Caster having bad social skills and then Gunn and Anthony Bowens build up their title defense tonight on AEW Battle of the Belts VIII.

Action Andretti vs. Miro

Now we head back inside the arena where CJ Perry’s theme hits and she makes her way out to get a up-close and personal look at our next match of the evening. She settles at ringside and the theme for Action Andretti hits.

Out comes the man who once upset Chris Jericho. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the horns and sirens for “The Redeemer” hits and fire explodes out of the top of the stage. Miro emerges and makes his way down to the ring to a huge pop.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Miro back Andretti in a corner and pummel the hell out of him. Andretti starts to fight back with a drop kick and fast-paced offense until Miro turns him inside-out with a big clothesline and takes back over.

We see glimpses of CJ Perry seeming to enjoy watching Miro destroy her potential prospect. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We see Andretti fire up when we return again, hitting a big diving splash on Miro on the floor.

Back in the ring seconds later, Miro side-slams Andretti and then grits his teeth before going in for the kill. He calls for Game Over but Andretti avoids it and fires up yet again. We see Perry stand up and take notice as Andretti now goes to work on Miro for a prolonged run of offense.

Miro calls for Game Over once again and this time he slaps it on and this time Andretti taps out. Miro continues cranking away at the submission long after the bell. We see Perry sit down and look up at Miro but standing up and clapping as she and he exchange stares.

Winner: Miro

A Whole Lot Going On Backstage

Tony Schiavone announces on commentary that Ruby Soho will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA. We then shoot backstage to Lexy Nair.

We see some bickering and in-fighting among Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia again ahead of their Trios title shot later tonight at Battle of the Belts VIII.

They leave, but not before Angelo Parker hits on Soho. Soho then vows she will become a champion. We head to another commercial break. . When we return, we see the latest LFI vignette with RUSH and company.

Eddie Kingston With A Message For Jay Lethal

Now we shoot to the trainers room where Eddie Kingston is being checked on by a doctor to clean up his cuts. He stops to talk to the camera.

He talks about Jay Lethal no longer being the wrestler he used to be. He says now he’s Jeff Jarrett’s little b*tch. He tells him not to bring that to their fight. He tells him not to bring his family to their fight. He says his mom is gonna cry for him because she knows he deserves it.

FTR vs. Darian Bengston, Bad Thad Brown

From there, we shoot back inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. where we hear the familiar sounds of FTR’s theme music. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their way to the ring for their first match since losing the AEW Tag-Team Champions.

Already in the ring are their opponents, Darian Bengston and Bad Thad Brown. The bell sounds and Brown and Wheeler kick things off for their respective teams. Before much of anything happens, the lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews appear and they beat down FTR.

Winners: No Contest

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

It’s main event time!

Jim Ross joins Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on the call for our final match of the evening, which will see Ricky Starks and Big Bill put their newly won AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. Out come the challengers first.

The Blackpool Combat Club duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way out and settle in the ring. The reigning and defending tag champs come out next and settle in as well. Their music dies down and now it’s time to get our final match of the evening started.

Claudio finally gets the hot tag and cleans house and everyone in sight. We then see he and Yuta nearly finish this one off until all hell breaks loose. Starks hits his finisher for the win to retain and then things go off the rails.

The House of Black come out yet again, as does the Blackpool Combat Club, with Jon Moxley also coming out. The show goes off the air with Claudio swinging Starks like crazy as the rest of the BCC stand tall in the ring. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill