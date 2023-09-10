AEW Collision Results – September 9, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT show is Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin (Grand Slam Tourney), Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe (Grand Slam Tourney), we’ll hear from Bryan Danielson, Saraya & Ruby Soho, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn.

Also scheduled for tonight is Kris Statlander issuing a TBS Women’s title open challenge, Bullet Club Gold vs. Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, Gran Metalik, Gravity, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Title.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 9, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/9/2023)

The usual pre-show talking heads video package with competitors scheduled for tonight’s show is shown and then we shoot into the “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” opener with the Elton John theme.

AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Action Andretti

From there, we shoot inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. where the commentators welcome us to the show as fireworks explode and the camera pans the crowd. We then head down to the ring for opening action.

Starting things off in the ring tonight is championship action, with AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defending against Action Andretti. “Wild Thing” plays and Mox makes his way through the crowd with his title ready for his latest defense.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for Action Andretti plays. He makes his way out accompanied by Darius Martin. Martin wishes him well and Andretti heads to the ring alone looking ready to rock and roll.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this title tilt. Mox takes the early lead. Andretti slides out to the floor for a breather. He heads back in and the two lock up in a test of strength. Mox isolates the arm of Andretti and works it over. Andretti reverses but Mox smacks him in the mouth.

Mox lands some big kicks and knocks Andretti out to the floor. He follows out after him and adds to the punishment before rolling him back into the ring. Andretti recovers and hits a dive through the ropes, splashing onto Mox on the floor. The two continue to trade shots at ringside where Mox starts headbutting the crap out of him.

Back in the ring, Mox comes off the top-rope, but Andretti side-steps him. Andretti hits the ropes and picks up the pace. He connects with a hurricanrana and a nice drop kick and then a springboard turning splash for a close near fall. Mox rolls to the floor and clutches his leg in pain. Andretti hits a sliding dropkick through the ropes and a springboard moonsault.

On the floor, Andretti throws Mox into the steel ring steps shoulder-first. From there, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this opening championship contest continues on Collision. See?

When we return from the break and see Andretti still in control of the offense. He knocks Mox to the floor, who again clutches his leg in pain. Mox fires back up moments later and hits a dive through the ropes to splash on Andretti on the floor. Back in the ring, Mox continues in a comfortable offensive lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Mox sink in the bulldog choke and get the win to retain his AEW International Championship in a solid opener to kick off this week’s show.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Robyn Renegade

We see a video package with Roderick Strong talking about his long friendship with Adam Cole and him suggesting that it is Cole, not he, who has changed.

After it wraps up, we return inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander makes her way down to the ring for her open challenge defense of her title tonight.

She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Already in the ring is Robyn Renegade of The Renegade Sisters. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second straight title tilt here on Collision.

The commentators point out that Robyn’s sister is at ringside for this one as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Statlander jump into the early offensive lead as the crowd rallies behind her.

Statlander enjoys a couple of minutes in the offensive lead and then we see the other Renegade sister on the floor grab her boot as she was running off the ropes. Off the distraction, Robyn takes over on offense and shifts the momentum in her favor.

We see the other Renegade sister sneak in some cheap shots behind the referee’s back a few times as well. After this sequence repeats a few times, we see Statlander knock the one sister off the apron and then roll up Robyn for the pin fall victory.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander

“That B*tch” Is Back!

Once the match wraps up, we see The Renegade Sisters two-on-one attacking Statlander until out of nowhere, the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill’s theme hits.

“That B*tch” makes her way out to a huge pop and heads to the ring, where she takes out both Renegade Sisters. She helps Statlander up as fans chant “Welcome back” but then hoists her up and hits her Jaded finisher on her and leaves her laying.

She picks up the TBS title she held for so long and poses with it over Statlander. “Smart” Mark Sterling heads into the ring and joins Jade. The two pose and then leave together.

Renee Paquette Interviews Saraya & Ruby Soho

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette who is standing by with AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and fellow member of The Outcasts, Ruby Soho.

Soho talks about Toni Storm’s recent change in behavior, with Saraya saying they just need to slap some sense into her. She touts making her return to the place she debuted, Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Grand Slam, where she will defend her newly won AEW Women’s title. We head to another commercial.

Claudio Castagnoli & Eddie Kingston Sit-Down Interview

Tony Schiavone is sitting with Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli when we return. The two talk in heated fashion about their long history.

They end up making a match for the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. Claudio says he’ll do it under one condition, shake his hand. He says if he wins at Grand Slam, Kingston will shake his hand and tell him he respects him.

The Gunns & Juice Robinson vs. Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar & Gravity

When we return inside the building, The Bullet Club Gold trio of The Gunns and Juice Robinson make their way out together for Trios action in our next match of the evening here on Collision.

They settle in the ring and their opposition, Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar and Gravity come out together and make their way down to the squared circle. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Juice Robinson showing off his awards to Kevin Kelly at ringside. The fans chant “Ass Boys” at The Gunns early on. As The Bullet Club Gold dominate the action early on, we see Andrade El Idolo watching on via a monitor backstage.

Gravity and Aerostar double team Juice Robinson in the ring and begin shifting the offensive momentum into their team’s favor. We see Gunn attack from behind, leading to Robinson taking back over control in the ring.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see The Bullet Club Gold trio finish this one off for the easy victory.

Winners: The Gunns & Juice Robinson

A Message From CJ “Lana” Perry

CJ “Lana” Perry is shown in a video package talking like Miro about her story and path — without an accent. She mentions Miro being stubborn and not the good kind, when she tried proving she has his back.

She mentions wanting to be the greatest manager in all of wrestling again. “You really wanna go down this path? I respect that, but I’m gonna have to go down mine. I am so torn!” She smiles and walks off as we head to another commercial break. That was actually pretty good.

Repackaged Dark Order, The Acclaimed’s World Tour

When we return from the break, we see a corny “we’re good guys” (even though we’re not) vignette for the re-packaged Dark Order.

After that wraps up, we shoot to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn touting being AEW Trios Champions for 19 days. They announce a world tour and mention some of the stops they have already been on in recent weeks. They say their next stop is NYC for Grand Slam where they will defend their titles.

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

In a match with two returning stars, we see Rey Fenix make his way down to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. Already in the ring is his opponent, Angelico.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fenix immediately jumps into the early offensive lead. As he works over Angelico on the floor, we see Serpentico looming in Angelico’s corner.

Back in the ring, Fenix misses a top-rope spot but then grabs Angelico’s hand and walks the ropes, only for Angelico to slap his legs and crotch him. Angelico starts to focus his attack on the arm of Fenix as he takes over on offense.

Fenix takes over after a few minutes and heads to the top rope. Serpentico jumps on the apron, so Fenix walks the ropes and kicks him off to the floor. He follows up with a high spot on Angelico and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Tony Schiavone Interviews FTR

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR. He mentions how many have stepped up, but Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are still standing with their tag-team titles in tact.

FTR then issues the FTR World Challenge to any team that wants to step up and prove their worth to the champs and AEW. They say they will put the tag team titles on-the-line in these matches.

AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament

Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

Now we return inside the arena where Roderick Strong makes his way out with his neck brace on, accompanied by The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong settles in the ring for our first of two Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament bouts scheduled for tonight.

As he settles in the ring, we see footage of his first round victory in the tourney. The theme for Darby Allin plays and we shoot backstage and see him riding a skateboard towards the entrance. Out of nowhere, Luchasaurus attacks him. He hoists him up and Christian Cage talks trash in his face.

Luchasaurus lawn darts Darby into the garage door like Kevin Nash did to Rey Mysterio in the trailer during the early days of the nWo in WCW. A bunch of referees and staff members rush to check on Darby as Luchasaurus and Christian walk off.

We shoot back inside the arena where Roderick looks happy thinking he’s going to win by forefit. Instead, we see Darby crawling out at the entrance in pain as Nick Wayne tries to fire him up. The crowd roars as Darby stumbles and limps down to the ring for this scheduled tourney tilt.

He gets in the ring, the bell sounds and Roderick Strong immediately starts putting the boots to him as the fans boo. Strong hits a back-breaker on Allin’s injured back from ALL IN and then works him over in the corner. Darby starts to fight back.

Darby knocks Strong to the floor and then hits a tope suicida dive through the ropes to splash on him at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Darby with another wild dive to Strong on the floor. He misses and then Strong rams him back-first into the ring post and the barricade. Back in the ring, Strong works over Allin as the fans try rallying behind him.

Allin fights back and gets a choke on Strong’s injured neck over the ropes. He goes for another submission in the ring but Strong reverses and gets Allin in a submission that tweaks his already injured back. Allin eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

Darby gets to the top-rope and looks for a Coffin Drop but Strong pushes him and Darby seems to smack his jaw on the top of the ring post for real. Ouch. Strong climbs up behind Allin and pounds on his injured back before hitting a chokeslam on Allin that sees him bounce off the top turnbuckle and then crash and burn on the floor.

A loud “Holy sh*t!” and immediate replays follow that insane spot.