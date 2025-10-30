AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/25/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 228,000 viewers and a rating of 0.04 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is down 43% from the previous week’s 400,000 viewers and 63.64% from the previous week’s rating of 0.11 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Jurassic Express (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry” and Luchasaurus) and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) taking on FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a $400K All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match.