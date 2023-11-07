AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/4/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in. The show received 366,000 viewers. The show received a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a decrease from the previous week’s 472,000 total viewers and 0.13 key demo rating. This was the show’s second-lowest key demo rating in its history.

Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox, Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona), The Acclaimed’s National 69 Day Celebration, and more were among the matches featured.