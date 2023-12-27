AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 12/23/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 489,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the show’s highest rating since October 21.

This is an increase from last week’s 457,000 total viewers and 0.15 key demo rating.

The Acclaimed vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti, Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia, and other matches were included.