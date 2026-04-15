AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/11/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 423,000 viewers and earned a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 13.4% from the previous week’s viewership of 373,000 and a rise of 14.3% compared to the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was tied with the Saturday night episode two weeks ago, though viewership was lower than that episode’s 476,000.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a rating of 0.066 in the key 18-49 demographic and 406,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.111 and 381,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The show was headlined by the AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla and “The Problem” Marina Shafir from The Death Riders, who faced The Brawling Birds—Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor—in a tag team match.