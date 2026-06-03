AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/30/2026

Programming Insider reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision attracted an average of 60,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.05 in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49.

This represents a decline of 6.25% from the previous week’s viewership of 384,000 viewers and a drop of 16.67% from the prior week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. Notably, there was no episode of Collision on May 20th, as that show was incorporated into the last hour of AEW Dynamite, which drew a rating of 0.06 and 413,000 viewers. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest since the May 5th episode, which also had a 0.05 rating, while the total audience size is the smallest since the May 2nd episode, which had 347,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.065 in the key 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers as of 2026. In contrast, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.112 and 397,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders.