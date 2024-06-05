AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/1/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 378,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 8.92% from this past week’s 415,000 viewers and down 26.67% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defending his championship against Kyle O’Reilly.