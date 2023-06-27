AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/24/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT are in.

The show received 595,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a decrease from last week’s total viewership of 816,000 and a key demo rating of 0.33.

The numbers were predicted to fall from the previous week, as they did for the first episode of AEW Dynamite, though Rampage was a little different.

Dynamite’s initial episode attracted 1.409 million viewers and a 0.68 key demo before dropping to 1.018 million viewers and a 0.46 the following week. The first episode of Rampage got 740,000 viewers and a 0.31 key demo rating before skyrocketing the following week with the appearance of CM Punk.

The main event included CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland, among others.