AEW Continental Classic Tournament Updates, Matches Set For AEW Dynamite

The finals of each side of the bracket for AEW Continental Classic Tournament have been set.

During this week’s “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Eddie Kingston defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn a spot in the Blue League Finals against Bryan Danielson.

Already set for the Gold League finals in the tourney are Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in a triple-threat bout.

Both matches will take place at next week’s “New Year’s Smash” special episode of AEW Dynamite. The winners will meet in the tourney finals to crown the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion at AEW Worlds End 2023.