AEW Returning To Las Vegas For Double Or Nothing And Collision This May

AEW issued the following:

AEW Returns to Las Vegas for Memorial Day Double Header: AEW: DOUBLE OR NOTHING and AEW: Collision

— MGM Grand Garden Arena Hosts DOUBLE OR NOTHING on Sunday, May 26 and AEW: Collision on Saturday, May 25

— AEW: Dynamite returns to Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 29, and AEW: Collision debuts at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs for a special taping —

March 27, 2024 – Five years ago, AEW’s inaugural DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event in Las Vegas revolutionized the professional wrestling industry, and propelled AEW on its meteoric rise around the world. Today, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Las Vegas will once again host the marquee DOUBLE OR NOTHING event on Sunday, May 26, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As part of DOUBLE OR NOTHING weekend, TNT’s “AEW: Collision” will also be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 25. In addition, TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 29, followed by a special taping of “AEW: Collision” on Thursday, May 30, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.

Tickets for the upcoming Las Vegas and Los Angeles events go on sale this Saturday, March 30, via AEWTix.com, AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com. On sale information for “AEW: Collision” in Palm Springs will be announced soon. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting www.allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.