AEW Dynamite And Collision Spring BreakThru Specials Announced For April

Warner Bros. Discovery announced new programming and live sports shows coming to HBO Max next month in a press release, including special back-to-back editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision with a Spring BreakThru theme.

According to the press release, AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru will air on Thursday, April 16, at 8 PM ET. This will be followed by the Spring BreakThru episode of Collision on Friday, April 17, also at 8 PM ET.

It’s worth noting that AEW has scheduled its Dynamite and Collision TV tapings for that week on April 15 at the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington. Therefore, both shows will likely be taped on that day.

The press release also announced that AEW Collision Playoff Palooza will air on Sunday, April 26, at 8:30 PM ET. AEW first introduced the Spring BreakThru theme last year, with episodes of Dynamite and Collision airing on back-to-back nights. The Playoff Palooza episode of Collision also debuted last year and will be taped on Wednesday, April 22, following Dynamite. This show is set to take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

However, there is some speculation regarding the accuracy of the press release dates, as last year’s Spring BreakThru shows aired on the same dates in 2025 (April 16 and 17). Additionally, AEW Playoff Palooza aired on April 26 last year, which was a Saturday. It’s possible that the press release simply reused the dates from last year’s shows. Hopefully, AEW will provide more information soon to clarify the dates and times of these special episodes of Dynamite and Collision.