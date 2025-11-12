AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (11/12/2025): Greensboro, NC.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Advertised for the November 12, 2025 Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches:
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Men’s Blood and Guts Match: The Death Riders vs. Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Women’s Men’s Blood and Guts Match: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & the Triangle of Madness vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter & Harley Cameron
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results.
If there's one thing you can be sure of in Blood & Guts, bodies will fly all over the place!
Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gKbXI3rywi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2025