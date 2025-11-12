AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (11/12/2025): Greensboro, NC.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Advertised for the November 12, 2025 Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Men’s Blood and Guts Match: The Death Riders vs. Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Women’s Men’s Blood and Guts Match: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & the Triangle of Madness vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter & Harley Cameron

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results.