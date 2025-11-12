AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (11/12/2025): Greensboro, NC.

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Blood And Guts Special
AEW Blood And Guts Special

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Advertised for the November 12, 2025 Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite are the following matches:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Men’s Blood and Guts Match: The Death Riders vs. Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Women’s Men’s Blood and Guts Match: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & the Triangle of Madness vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter & Harley Cameron

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR