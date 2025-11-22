AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/19/2025

WrestleNomics reports that the AEW Full go-home episode of Dynamite and Collision, which aired this past Wednesday night on TBS, attracted an average viewership of 406,500 and achieved a rating of 0.085 in the key 18-49 demographic.

Breaking down the viewership further, the first two hours, designated as Dynamite, drew 491,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. In contrast, the final hour, designated as Collision, averaged 322,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.07 in the same demographic.

This total viewership reflects a decline of 32.25% from Dynamite’s previous week’s viewership of 600,000 and a drop of 43.33% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 demo. However, it shows an increase of 85.62% from Collision’s viewership of 219,000 the previous week and a significant rise of 183.33% from last week’s rating of 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by new Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, who faced Red Velvet in an Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Championship match.

