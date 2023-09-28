AEW Dynamite Four-Year Anniversary Show Title Match Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in a championship contest for the special four-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

On the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite, a match took place between Nick Jackson, Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli to determine the number one contender to the AEW International Championship.

Jackson won the bout, which sets him up for a shot against Rey Fenix, who defended his title against Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite.

Later in the show, the Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson title showdown for the AEW International Championship was announced for next week’s special four-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

