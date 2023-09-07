AEW Dynamite Matches & Segment Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in a big match for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the final Dynamite before the annual Grand Slam installment of the weekly two-hour Wednesday night AEW on TBS program, the company has announced one big match for the show.

Scheduled for next Wednesday night, September 13, 2023 on AEW Dynamite will be Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, with the winner advancing to challenge Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam.

Also announced for the show is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage, and Don Callis “revealing his next masterpiece.”

AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite goes down on September 20, 2023 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

