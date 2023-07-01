AEW Dynamite On TBS Match Updates & Announcements For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

During this week’s post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Excalibur did his usual show-end speed-read with updates to the lineup of this week’s Collision and next week’s Dynamite.

With that in mind, featured below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/5/2023)

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin (Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament)* MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBA (Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament)* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho (Owen Hart Cup)* We will hear from Jon Moxley* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

