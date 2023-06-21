AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (6/21/2023): Chicago, Ill.

The road to The Forbidden Door 2 begins wrapping up tonight.

The AEW Dynamite go-home show for the AEW & NJPW co-promoted premium live event this coming weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada goes down tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Hardys vs. The Gunns, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie, Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia, as well as the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

Also on the show this evening, we will hear from Adam Cole following his time limit draw with MJF last week, Eddie Kingston will talk for the first time since his return, Bryan Danielson will call out Kazuchika Okada, as well as Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti.

