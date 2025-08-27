AEW Dynamite is back tonight live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Advertised is The Opps vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony for the AEW Trios Championship, a Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, Brodido & JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family in an All Star 8-Man Tag, Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match, plus we will hear from Hangman Page and FTR.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – AUGUST 27, 2025

“It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …” are the first words we hear from Excalibur, as we settle inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. We see Excalibur standing at ringside along with Tony Schiavone and “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz.

After the three welcome the viewing audience at home to tonight’s broadcast, they mention the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view from over the weekend. Excalibur points out that Will Ospreay will not be here tonight after what happened at the end of Sunday’s show.

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Brawl With FTR To Open The Show

The familiar sounds of FTR’s theme hits to bring out Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, accompanied by “Big” Stokely Hathaway. While walking to the ring, Wheeler stops and gets in a fans face, who in return gets right back in his in intense fashion. Wheeler refuses to back down so this continues for a good few seconds.

Finally, FTR settles inside the squared circle, but when Harwood tries to begin speaking to officially start the in-ring promo segment, we quickly come to realize that his microphone is not working. We spend a few seconds waiting for them to get a microphone that works.

Harwood then begins to talk and mentions a miscarriage of justice at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view. Fans loudly chant “Shut the f**k up!” as he continues to talk. They bring in referee Paul Turner and demand he admit he was wrong and reverse his decision from Sunday.

He tells him he also wants him to inform his family, his wife and his children at home that he is bad at his job and that he messed up. He then wants him to reverse his decision from Forbidden Door and officially announce FTR as the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Turner says his decision stands. “Big” Stoke loses his cool. He gets on the mic and gets in Turner’s face and now he tries to intimidate him. Turner pushes Stoke. Wheeler pushes the hell out of Turner. As they continue to rough up the defenseless ring official, the iconic sounds of Metalingus’ “One Day Remains.”

Adam Copeland makes his way out, with the crowd loudly singing his theme song. The commentators question where Christian Cage is. Just as they do, we see Cage fly into the camera shot and begin beating down FTR. Copeland quickly joins him and the brawl spills into the crowd and back into the ring.

As a ton of officials finally separate the two teams, Copeland gets on the microphone. He tells Harwood he understands he has a father as well. He tells Wheeler he has a father as well, “and that bitch is dead!” Officials hold FTR back as they try and storm the ring.

Copeland takes the microphone. After saying something that has to be censored off the broadcast, he makes an announcement. He confirms it will be the reunited duo of C&C, Copeland and Christian Cage, taking on FTR. He says “and it’s time that I take my pound of flesh” in his hometown of Toronto at AEW All Out on September 20.