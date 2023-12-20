AEW Dynamite Results – December 20, 2023

The road to AEW Worlds End 2023 continues tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Saraya vs. Riho in a title eliminator, Roderick Strong vs. Komander, we will hear from Samoa Joe and MJF, plus three more AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts with Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/20/2023)

We head right into the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City live on TBS, with Swerve Strickland’s theme music immediately playing as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to this week’s “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH

Prince Nana does his goofy dance as Swerve Strickland comes out with some of the members of The Mogul Embassy, who eventually head to the back as Swerve heads to the ring to a good reaction from the crowd. He settles in the ring for our Continental Classic Tournament opener here on this week’s show.

The theme for RUSH hits next and out comes the LFI leader along with Preston Vance and Dralistico, who eventually head to the back as RUSH settles in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fans chant “Who’s house?!” “Swerve’s House!” loudly as the two circle each other to start things off.

RUSH takes Strickland down to the mat and controls him early on. Swerve eventually escapes and gets back to his feet for a pop from the crowd. RUSH starts blasting Swerve with chops. Swerve hits a hurricanrana to slow RUSH down. He follows up with some arm-drags.

Graphics flash on the screen advertising what else is coming tonight as the action continues in the ring. RUSH ends up hitting a diving spot over the top-rope, crashing onto Swerve on the floor at ringside for a huge pop. The fans chant “Let’s go RUSH!” as he continues to work on Swerve, while limping himself. Swerve is selling his shoulder.

Excalibur talks about Jim Ross returning to the commentary desk later tonight here in his home state of Oklahoma. Swerve takes over on offense in the ring, focusing his attack on the weakened leg of RUSH. Swerve takes a bad fall on his weakened shoulder on the floor. RUSH sends him shoulder-first into the ringside barricade.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with RUSH in the offensive driver’s seat.