AEW Dynamite Results – July 10, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS at 8/7c this evening with this week’s AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, with Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page and Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale scheduled.

Also set for the show this evening is the return of AEW Champion Swerve Strickland, an appearance by AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone’s Victory Toast, Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight, as well as Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a Global Glory 4-Way match.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK RESULTS (JULY 10, 2024)

This week’s show kicks off with highlights of MJF’s promo from Collision explaining his heel turn last week on Dynamite. After that wraps up, we shoot inside the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time this evening as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Will Ospreay & MJF Promo Battle Leads To Big Challenge

The familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme hits and out comes the reigning AEW International Champion to kick off this week’s show. He sits on the top turnbuckle and talks about how he was disgusted, but not surprised, at the despicable actions of MJF.

He says he’s heard rumors of MJF being the most insecure guy in pro wrestling. He says Daniel Garcia is sitting home unsure if he’ll ever wrestle again after MJF delivered a pile driver off the ropes where he’s standing right now. He talks about having ADHD and how it isn’t an excuse to be a prick, reacting to MJF’s ADD talk.

Ospreay says the Bidding War of ’24 didn’t go MJF’s way because Tony Khan would rather spend his money on talent like himself that will elevate the company, not bury it like him. He says, “I’ve got more talent in my left nut than MJF has in his entire body, bruv.”

He brings up MJF’s tattoo about betting on himself, but claims he’s just a selfish prick. He says the whole act is MJF is a scumbag. He says some people will cheer it because he’s “their scumbag.” He says that’s the best version of MJF, even if it’s been “the same old sh*t for five years.”

Will Ospreay tells MJF if he’s back there, he’s looking for a fight. He tells him to come out. MJF’s theme hits. Ospreay drops his mic and gets in a fighting stance. MJF never comes out. We hear some clanking and on the big screen we see MJF sipping some wine in a chair.

MJF says he isn’t coming out there because those people don’t deserve to be close to his greatness. He says Will is a flavor of the month, whereas MJF is the flavor of the millenium. He says he doesn’t have to kill himself for the fans. MJF just has to talk.

He says fans will see Ospreay’s routine after a while and throw him away like trash, just like they tried to do to him. He says he’s not replacable. Eventually Ospreay will go and the fans will jump on the bandwagon of the next “flippy guy.” He says he is a generational talent.

He says if Ospreay gets in the ring with him he’ll get exposed. He says he isn’t wrestling for fun or the amusement of the fans. He wrestles for a purpose. He suggests next week it’s MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International Championship.

He says he won’t be wrestling for stars, he’ll be getting punched in the face until he starts seeing them. Ospreay responds, “Awww, adorable. Max … I’ll see ya next week, you little b*tch.” He drops the mic and walks off to end an explosively entertaining opening segment.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page

A video package airs to show Bryan Danielson’s journey to the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals, which is our opening match of the week here this evening. After it wraps up, he makes his way out past the special enforcer of this match, Jeff Jarrett, and the Owen Hart Cup trophy.

Danielson settles in the ring and his music dies down. The new theme for his opponent, Hangman Page, plays next and out he comes with Jarrett trying to stare him down, but he was staring at the wrong tunnel, as Hangman came out of the opposite one. Whoops.

Hangman turns and glares at him and then heads to the ring as the commentators talk about Hangman’s new attitude. The ring announcer gets the final introductions out of the way and then this one gets underway. Who will be the men’s Owen Hart Cup winner for 2024? It’s time to find out!

After some brief back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. During the break, we see Hangman bashing Danielson’s head into the steel steps. Danielson gets busted wide open and is bleeding like a stuck pig. Hangman nearly finishes Danielson off, but he gets his feet on the ropes.

We head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes bout continues. This time when we return, we see Danielson fighting his way into the offensive lead and he nearly finishes off Hangman, but Hangman gets his foot on the ropes. Danielson hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor.

The ref stops to check on him and then Danielson gets back up and blasts Hangman with repeated “Yes!” kicks on the floor. Hangman fights back and hits a big pile driver to Danielson on the floor. Again the ref stops things to check on Danielson. Hangman slaps Jarrett, who doesn’t take the bait and does nothing in return.

Back in the ring, fans try and rally behind Danielson and it works as he comes to life out of nowhere and connects with his running knee finisher. He can’t capitalize with a pin attempt, however, as both men are down and slowly recovering.

Hangman hits a discus lariat and then takes his belt off and begins whipping the crap out of Danielson with it. With the referee down, Jarrett slides into the ring. Hangman gets in his face and violently shoves him down to his ass. Jarrett pops back up and takes his shirt off, revealing a referee shirt.

Danielson quickly rolls Hangman up, but Hangman kicks out. Danielson, with Hangman’s belt still around his neck, gets Hangman in the LeBelle Lock. Hangman counters and hits a Dead Eye. He covers Danielson, but somehow Danielson kicks out. Hangman hits a brutal Buckshot Lariat to the back of Danielson’s head.

He goes for a second one, but Danielson ducks it and rolls him up for a close two-count. Hangman slaps a cross-face / LeBelle Lock of his own on Danielson while the belt is still around his neck. Fans chant “Fight forever!” as Danielson fades. Danielson goes out. Jarrett checks the arm, but Danielson comes back to life. Danielson, still in the hold, rolls Hangman up for the win.

Winner of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland Talks Blood & Guts And Issues A Challenge

Once the match wraps up, Hangman immediately storms to the back in a huff. Dr. Martha Hart then comes out and Jarrett joins her as they walk to the ring to present Bryan Danielson with the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and title belt. The official graphic for his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium on August 25 is shown.

The theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance. Out comes Swerve and the AEW World Champion heads to the ring to confront Danielson. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. As we return, Swerve is in the ring and Danielson is no longer there.

He takes exception to not being offered a spot on Team AEW at Blood & Guts. He vows to help them win as their new team captain, something Danielson couldn’t do, just like he couldn’t beat Ospreay. He also issues a challenge to Kazuchika Okada. “And the world champion will show you how to make it rain … b*tch.” He tells Danielson he’ll see him at ALL IN and vows it will be his “Final Countdown.”

Stampede Street Fight

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe

When we return from the break, we see the world premiere of a new music video from The Acclaimed dissing The Young Bucks. When it wraps up, we shoot back inside the Scotiabank Saddledome where we hear the familiar sounds of Samoa Joe’s theme. He heads to the ring as fans chant “Joe! Joe! Joe!” His settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune wraps up.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out with a big cowboy hat on for this scheduled Stampede Street Fight is the longest-reigning “For The World” Champion in the history of the professional wrestling business, “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho. The bell sounds and this one gets started. Joe has some fun with a cowboy hat at Jericho’s expense to get things started.

After some back-and-forth action, Joe settles into the offensive lead. He then takes a break to dive through the ropes and blast Bryan Keith. Jericho flies to the floor on Joe to take over. He grabs a steel chair, which is legal in a Stampede Street Fight, and beats Joe down with it. Back in the ring, Jericho dumps out a sack full of hockey pucks.

Joe ends up side-suplexing Jericho onto them and follows up with a senton for a two-count. Jericho hits a blatant low blow, which again, is legal in this contest, and takes over the offense as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.