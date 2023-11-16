AEW Dynamite Results – November 15, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Full Gear 2023 begins wrapping up tonight, as All Elite Wrestling returns from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. with the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s pay-per-view.

On tap for tonight’s show is the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight, we’ll hear from MJF, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta collide with Orange Cassidy & HOOK, The Young Bucks battle Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander, Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Page come face-to-face, plus Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue in a TBS Women’s title eliminator.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/15/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme and video plays to get us started and then we shoot inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the venue as fireworks erupts.

Looking Back At Last Week’s Show

Excalibur then talks us through highlights of the ending of last week’s show with the masked attackers taking out The Acclaimed and Samoa Joe confronting MJF again about needing help. The commentators mention we’ll hear from MJF tonight and run down the rest of the lineup.

Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

The sounds of Action Bronson hit the house speakers and out comes FTW Champion HOOK. He stops and the music dies down. Orange Cassidy’s entrance tune hits next and out comes the AEW International Champion. The two head to the ring for our opening contest.

“Wild Thing” plays next and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, who make their usual custom ring entrance through the crowd as fans sing along with the catchy entrance tune. Cassidy and HOOK run into the crowd and take the fight to the BCC duo before the match even begins.

Mox and Yuta take over and we see the two champs down and out with the BCC duo putting the boots to them. They finally drag them down to the ringside area, but then HOOK and Cassidy start to show signs of life. Yuta and HOOK get into the ring, so the ref finally calls for the bell to get this one started.

HOOK fights back into the offensive lead and launches Yuta across the ring with a big hip throw. Yuta tags out and in comes Mox, pointing out to HOOK that there is no one for him to tag yet, as Cassidy is still down and out at ringside. HOOK gets in some offense on Mox, but Mox takes over and tags Yuta back in to pick up where he left off.

The commentators focus on Cassidy still being down and out at ringside. Mox tags back in and goes back to work on HOOK, who comes to life again and looks for his Red Rum finisher, only for Yuta to interfere and help Mox take over. Cassidy finally comes back to life and splashes onto Mox at ringside.

Back in the ring, HOOK sends Mox for a ride with a big T-Bone suplex. He then tags in Cassidy, who comes off the top-rope with a diving DDT that plants the BCC leader dome-first into the ring mat. Cassidy does his wimpy-kick routine to Mox as the crowd over-reacts to each shot that lands.

Mox gets annoyed by this and Yuta comes in and helps take Cassidy down with a double-team spot. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this exciting tag-team opener continues. When we return we see Mox dominating the offense. He does the wimpy kick routine back to Cassidy.

Cassidy gets annoyed at Mox mocking him, Hulks up a bit and then puts his hands in his pockets and catches Mox coming off the ropes with a drop kick. He tags in HOOK and Yuta tags in as well. The two trade shots back-and-forth.