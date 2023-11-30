AEW Dynamite Results – November 28, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is Julia Hart vs. Emi Sakura in a House Rules match for the TBS Women’s title, Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe vs. Rush and Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in AEW Continental Classic gold league matches, Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s Dynamite TNT Title match challenge on December 6, plus Bryan Danielson to be special guest commentator and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/29/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. where the camera pans the crowd as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Bryan Danielson Joins The Gang On Commentary

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme music. Out comes “The American Dragon” with an eye patch on. He heads over to join the crew on commentary for tonight’s show, where he will lend his vocals to AEW Continental Classic gold league tournament bouts.

The commentators welcome Danielson and they talk about All In 2024 tickets being on-sale. We then see a look at the current standings in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. We then see the graphics for the gold league bouts scheduled for tonight.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

Now the theme for Jon Moxley hits and as “Wild Thing” plays, the crowd goes wild. The Blackpool Combat Club member makes his usual custom entrance through the crowd as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts says “JONNNNN” like only he can when introducing him. The crowd sings along with his entrance tune.

Jay Lethal’s theme hits next and out he comes by himself. He looks over his shoulder and shakes his head as the commentators point out part of the rules being that anyone not in the match is banned from ringside. They talk about the three titles on-the-line for the eventual winner of this tourney.

The bell sounds and off we go. The fans chant “Let’s go Moxley!” as he and Lethal mix it up in the early goings. Lethal gets a figure four leg lock on but Mox rolls to the ropes and they stay in the hold as they crash to the floor. Mox gets up selling his leg as the two fight at ringside.

Back in the ring, Lethal avoids a King Kong lariat and hits a knee-breaker. He comes off the middle rope with a short elbow drop for a close near fall attempt. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial as Lethal knocks Mox out to the floor and over the barricade into the crowd.

When we return, we see Mox hit a cutter on Lethal, who starts fighting back. He hits a dragon-screw off the ropes to continue his focused attack on the bum wheel of the BCC member. Bryan Danielson gives Lethal props on commentary for looking good tonight. Mox starts to fight back and blasts Lethal with a big elbow.

Mox hits a big King Kong lariat to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. He looks for a Death Rider but Lethal avoids it and counters. Lethal goes back to work on Mox’s leg. He goes for a figure four but Mox avoids it and rolls him up. Lethal kicks out. Moments later Mox gets the choke for the win and three more points, bringing his total to six.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson Ready For This Saturday

We see a cool post-match backstage interview with Eddie Kingston after his first round loss in the AEW Continental Classic last week. We hear him talk about coming up short and how he’s behind the eight ball because he’s got Bryan Danielson this Saturday. After it wraps up, Danielson gives a fired up response from the commentary desk.

Sting & Ric Flair Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

After the Kingston-Danielson promos, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Tony Schiavone backstage. He talks about Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution 2024. He says AEW decided on Greensboro, N.C. and the Greensboro Coliseum as the place for Sting’s final match.

With that in mind, he brings in Sting and Ric Flair while talking about Sting’s infamous match in 1988 against “The Nature Boy.” He talks about their 45-minute broadway commercial-free draw. He thanks Flair for that incredible night and calls Greensboro a fitting place to end his career.

Flair gets emotional and then fired up as he talks about the significance of Sting coming back to Greensboro to end his legendary career. Flair talks about Sting putting himself on the map back in 1988 when they shared the ring. Flair says he’s honored to be by Sting’s side at AEW Revolution 2024 when he retires.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

RUSH vs. Mark Briscoe

“Reach for the sky, boy!” is what we hear when we return inside the Target Center, as Mark Briscoe makes his way down to the ring for our second of three Continental Classic gold league tournament matches here tonight on Dynamite. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for RUSH hits and out comes the LFI member. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two immediately meet in the center of the ring and start trading shots and vicious chops back-and-forth.

We see RUSH pull into the early offensive lead, taking it to Briscoe with double stomps in the corner and then beating him down on the floor at ringside. Briscoe fights back and hits a Double Bang Bang elbow off the ring apron to RUSH on the floor in an ode to Cactus Jack. Back in the ring, the two get in a chop-off once again.

As Briscoe runs over RUSH with a huge lariat, we see both guys down and out as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this tournament tilt continues. When we return, we see RUSH hit a crazy hip-toss on Briscoe from the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, they trade chops again on the top-rope.

Briscoe knocks him down and leaps off with a Froggy Bow for a close near fall attempt. RUSH kicks out and then walks into a Jay Driller attempt by Briscoe. RUSH back-drop counters out of it and then sends Briscoe into the corner before decking him with an elbow. When you mess with the bull, you get the horns, and RUSH gets a pin for three points.

Winner: RUSH

RJ City Checks In With “Timeless” Toni Storm

We send things backstage to RJ City, who is standing by with “Timeless” Toni Storm. She is laid out on a couch and talking about gout and feeling swollen, but claims she will find the energy to defend her title later this week.

MJF Talks About Samoa Joe And AEW Worlds End

Back inside the Target Center the theme for MJF hits and out he comes to the ring limping as the commentators talk about him being in rough shape. He settles in the ring and tells the truck to cut his music, cut his music.

MJF talks about not being overly fond of Samoa Joe as a person, but claims he respects him. He says he didn’t come here to line his pockets, he believes in the three letters of AEW. He talks about being younger and getting a TNA poster with Samoa Joe on it. He says in WWE his talents weren’t appreciated.

Friedman says Joe paved the way for guys like him to be here today. He says as much as it pains him to say all of this, he says thank you Joe. He says however, he’s not too shabby himself. He managed to pave a road of his own and he built a new alternative. He says he’s been in AEW since day one and he’s helped build this place brick by brick.

He talks about being in the ring and beating guys like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and others. He says December 30th is about MJF seeing if he can out-last the final boss of this sport, Samoa Joe, one more time.

He promises that if his knee and hip and shoulder keep popping in and out, to beat him at AEW Worlds End, he’s gonna have to put him down. The lights go out and a strobe light starts blinking. When the lights come back on, masked men in clothes with his Devil mask on the back of their shirts beat MJF down and have a bat.

Samoa Joe appears and clears them out of the ring to save MJF. Text reads on the screen, “In the shadows, our game begins. Next week, MJF and Samoa Joe, will you face the unknown in a tag match? Are you a hero, Max?” We return to Joe and MJF in the ring. He says he’s sick of this Scooby Doo bullsh*t.

He says he’s gonna take out all of your men one-by-one and unmask him. He says if you want a tag match next week, you’re on. MJF tells Joe something off-mic. He walks off and his music stops but then starts again. He heads to the back as Joe looks at him from the ring. We head to another commercial break.

Wardlow vs. AR Fox

When we return, Wardlow’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Already in the ring is AR Fox, who runs and hits a pump kick as Wardlow was on the apron. He then leaps over the top and splashes onto Wardlow. He runs and flips over the ropes and hits another diving spot on Wardlow.

Wardlow fights back and catches Fox as he tries for a shooting star press off the apron. Back in the ring, the bell sounds and now the match is officially off-and-running. He launches a lariat at Fox that turns him inside out. He dead lifts him and hits a power bomb symphony over-and-over.

He heads to the top and hits a senton splash and then another power bomb symphony for the win. The ref calls for the bell and Wardlow walks off with a TKO (ref stoppage) win.

Winner: Wardlow

The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Now we see graphic replays from eight months ago of Dante Martin’s horrific Anderson Silva / Sid Vicious-style leg snap injury. Back live, The Hardys come out with Brother Zay. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Action Andretti and Top Flight make their way out. Dante gets a big pop coming back out alongside Darius Martin and Andretti. They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this Trios contest. After some early back-and-forth action, we quickly head into a mid-match break.

When we return from the break, we see Matt Hardy taking it to Andretti, who has been kept isolated in the ring as the opposition makes frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times. Jeff Hardy tags in and continues to beat him down. Matt tags in again and does a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant with the fans. Moments later, Dante gets the win after a triple-team spot in the corner.

Winners: Top Flight & Action Andretti

Top Flight & Action Andretti Already Have Next Challenge

We head to a commercial break after the match. When we return, we see Top Flight and Action Andretti backstage when in comes Penta El Zero Miedo, who shakes Dante’s hand. He counts to three while pointing to each Martin and Andretti. Up walks Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo. He counts to three while pointing to them. Another Trios match seems to be coming.

TBS Women’s Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. Emi Sakura

Back inside the Target Center, the lights go out. When they come back on, the theme for Julia Hart hits and The House of Black member makes her way out for this Open House rules showdown with the TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line.

Emi Sakura makes her way out next as the commentators reveal that Sakura has picked a no-win by submission rule for the bout, per the Open House rules. She settles in the ring and her theme dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this title tilt. Hart takes the early offensive lead.

They fight out to the floor where Sakura takes over. As a motionless Hart lays up against the steel steps, Sakura runs over and splashes onto her. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Sakura hits a wild back-breaker after hooking the arms of Hart. Hart jumps on Sakura’s back and slaps on a choke as the commentators remind us that there are no wins by way of submissions in this match tonight. Sakura fights back and puts Hart in the surfboard submission.

Sakura goes to the top-rope and leaps but Hart moves. She locks in the Hart-less submission but again she is told by the ref that she can’t win by submission. Hart hits a lariat and then a moonsault for the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Julia Hart

Mariah May Talks To Tony Khan

RJ City is backstage with Mariah May. She talks about being the new girl and says she came from STARDOM so she’s excited to show what she can do. She thanks RJ City for connecting her with “Timeless” Toni Storm. May then goes in to talk to Tony Khan.

Christian Cage Responds To Adam Copeland’s Challenge

Back inside the arena, out comes TNT Champion Christian Cage by himself. He settles in the ring and a bunch of security come in and stand behind him. It’s time for Christian Cage’s response to Adam Copeland’s recent challenge. He starts off by calling out “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland to come to the ring.

After a lengthy delay, finally Adam Copeland’s theme hits and out he comes with a serious look on his face as he power walks down to the ring and rolls inside. He gets up in Cage’s securities face as Cage stands behind them in the corner of the ring.

Cage says management asked for security to be here but says they don’t need it tonight. He asks the security guys to vacate the ring. Cage brings up Copeland challenging him to a TNT title match on 12/6 in Montreal on Dynamite. Cage says they’re not gonna make it to Montreal as he gets in Copeland’s face.

He says they’re not gonna make it to Montreal because he’s sorry. He says he knows that sounds like he’s only saying it because he’s on an island by himself now that Copeland took out Luchasaurus / Killswitch and Nick Wayne. Cage accidentally calls Killswitch by the name Luchasaurus. The fans chant “You f’d up!”

Christian talks about their old days together. He says they’re brothers. He says Copeland lost his father and Cage’s dad became like his own. He talks about Copeland’s mom Judy, and says they should team up like he first said. “C’mon, let’s do it for the Jude-meister!” He then tries to sneak and hit him with the TNT title.

Copeland catches him and kicks him in the nuts. Cage slides down him like Chris Jericho on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. Copeland yanks him up to his butt and says sit up when I talk to you. He tells him he’s taking the TNT title from him.

“Oh one more thing, go f*ck yourself.” I censored it here. AEW didn’t do the same, as Copeland’s f-bomb made the air. Whoops! We head to another commercial break.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

It’s main event time!

Now we return from the break and Justin Roberts introduces our next match of the evening, which is our final bout of the show. Bryan Danielson re-joins the gang on special guest commentary for this AEW Continental Classic Tournament gold league bout.

The theme for Jay White hits and out comes “Switchblade” by himself. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down. Now the entrance tune for Swerve Strickland plays and out comes The Mogul Embassy leader. Prince Nana comes out on a crutch but still does his goofy dance.

We hear the bell to get this one started and it sounds like it’s gonna be a pro-Swerve crowd, as a loud “Swerve’s house!” chant breaks out. The two lock up and this one is now officially underway.