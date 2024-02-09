AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 2/7/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 805,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 1.59% from this past week’s 818,000 viewers and up 7.69% from last week’s rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin.

 

