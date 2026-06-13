AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 6/10/2026

According to F4WOnline.com, the episode of AEW Dynamite that aired this past Wednesday on TBS drew an average of 542,000 viewers and earned a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include views from HBO Max.

These numbers represent a decrease of 15.05% from the previous week’s audience of 638,000 and a decline of 27.27% from the prior week’s rating of 0.11 in the same demographic.

This week’s rating of 0.08 is the lowest since the April 29 episode, which also had a 0.08 rating. Additionally, the total audience this week is the lowest since the January 21 episode, which had 498,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite has an average rating of 0.110 in the 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers in 2026, which marks a significant contrast to the 0.166 rating and 618,000 viewers recorded during the same timeframe in 2025.

The show was headlined by Swerve Strickland facing off against Brody King in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal Match.