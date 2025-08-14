AEW Dynamite Viewership And Ratings For August 13, 2025

The August 13th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 690,000 viewers and scored a 0.17 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, ranking #1 on all of cable for the night in the demo.

The numbers were slightly down from the previous week’s show, which averaged 711,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating. Despite the dip, the 690,000 viewership figure still marks Dynamite’s third-highest audience of 2025.

The episode was headlined by an AEW Trios Championship match, with The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) retaining their titles over La Faccion Ingobernable. The show also advanced the feud between AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF, featuring an in-ring confrontation that set up a future title match, and a parking lot attack on Page by MJF to close the show. Fans also witnessed the return of Will Ospreay.

On a competitive Wednesday night, Dynamite ranked as the #6 overall program in the 18-49 demo, trailing broadcast network hits like CBS’s Big Brother and ABC’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Cable competition in the timeslot included the Little League World Series on ESPN.