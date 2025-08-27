AEW Faces Union Protest Ahead Of Dynamite At Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena (formerly ECW Arena) officially kicks off with tonight’s (August 27, 2025) edition of AEW Dynamite, but the event has already drawn controversy.

Members of IATSE Local 8 (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) are staging a protest outside the Philadelphia venue, claiming that AEW and the 2300 Arena are “failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits.”

In a statement released earlier this week via the IATSE Local 8 Facebook page, the union alleged that wages and working conditions tied to the AEW residency fall below established area standards. According to their figures, the local standards include:

$40.00 Journeyman hourly wage

15% Health & Welfare contribution

12% Annuity contribution

8% Pension contribution

1% Training contribution

$54.40 total per hour with benefits

The statement further claimed that workers may be classified as independent contractors (1099) in violation of the Pennsylvania Construction Workplace Misclassification Act (Act 72), which carries potential fines, penalties, and even stop-work orders.

IATSE Local 8 clarified that the letter is not an attempt to force collective bargaining or union membership but a warning that AEW and 2300 Arena may be “undermining area standards” with the wages and conditions being offered. The union indicated that, unless corrected with documentation, it will continue to inform the public through handbills and demonstrations at AEW/2300 Arena events.

AEW has not yet issued a public response to the matter.