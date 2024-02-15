AEW Fight Forever Season 3 DLC Pack Released

An announcement was made by AEW Games via their official Twitter (X) account that the third season DLC pack has been released for their Fight Forever video game and that this new release features Jamie Hayter, Claudio Castagnoli, and Swerve Strickland.

It was also announced that this new release is now available for $16.99 and that it includes Day & and Evening Beach maps, 42 new skins and attire options, loads of new moves, and premium music tracks.

You can check out the post below.