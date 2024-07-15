AEW Grand Slam 2024 Week Details Announced

It’s almost that time of the year!

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their special Grand Slam week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“AEW Grand Slam is returning to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 25th,” the announcement read. “Pre-Sale tickets available TOMORROW at 10am ET.”

The announcement continued, “Tickets on sale THURSDAY 7/18. Become an AEW Insider at http://AEWTIX.com for early access to tickets and more!”