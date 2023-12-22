AEW Hasn’t Made A Serious Attempt To Sign A Top Prospect Who Is Being Pursued By WWE

As WWE and NJPW try to sign a top prospect, the competition for the services of a top international star has become even more intense.

It’s no secret that WWE wants to increase its market share in Europe, Mexico, and Japan by hosting premium live events in these countries, and they’ve already scheduled several of these events for 2024.

As previously reported, WWE is very interested in Giulia and has made her an offer. The NJPW superstar is not permitted to sign with anyone, including WWE, until her contract expires in March.

Many expected AEW to try to sign Giulia, who currently holds the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship after defeating Willow Nightingale, but that has not happened.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that AEW is no longer interested in signing her.

Meltzer stated, “Nothing new on Giulia past that AEW has never made a serious play for her and she’s had no conversations with AEW and is not considering them. It’s WWE or staying in Japan.”