AEW Partnering With Joe Hand Promotions To Air Full Gear In Select Out-Of-Home Establishments

AEW recently announced via a press release that they will be partnering with Joe Hand Promotions to air their 2023 Full Gear PPV in select out-of-home establishments across North America this Saturday, November 18th starting at 7PM ET.

You can check out the full press release below:

AEW: Full Gear” PPV Available in Select Out-Of-Home Establishments this Saturday, November 18

Nov. 16, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring the highly-anticipated “AEW: Full Gear” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North America this Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: Full Gear” includes the following electrifying match-ups:

• AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

• AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm • AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley • Texas Death Match: Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

• AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue • AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

• Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne • Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

* Card subject to change

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming Full Gear event on Saturday, November 18,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action. Now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports and entertainment, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.