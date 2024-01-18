AEW Rampage Bout Announced For This Friday Night

A big match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was confronted by Matt Sydal.

Sydal told him not to be so worked up over his loss alongside Sammy Guevara to the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill in their recent Street Fight title tilt.

The fellow pro wrestling veteran would then suggest that Jericho take his frustrations out by getting back into the ring, and against someone who has beat him in the past, like himself.

Jericho said he respects Sydal and the match was then made official for this coming Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs at 10/9c on TNT and is being taped tonight after AEW Dynamite in North Charleston, South Carolina.