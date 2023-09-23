AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results – September 22, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their special annual two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT program is Santana vs. Bear Boulder, Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Anna Jay, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Sting & Darby Allin, as well as The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks for the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled is Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue, Don Callis, Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita will speak, we will hear from Ortiz, Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defend the AEW Trios Championships against The Dark Order, plus a ROH Tag-Team Championship eliminator pitting The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Best Friends vs. The Kingdom.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Grand Slam results from Friday, September 22, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (9/22/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video plays and then we shoot inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

We then head straight down to the ring for our first of several high-profile, main event-level matches scheduled for tonight’s special two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of Rampage.

With that said, the theme for Christian Cage hits and out he comes with his masked monster, the reigning TNT Champion Luchasaurus. The two head to the ring to a bunch of boos from the fans in Queens.

Now the theme for Darby Allin hits and out he comes accompanied by Nick Wayne. The theme for Sting plays and Tony Schiavone does his usual, “This is STING!” call on commentary.

Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. We’re about to be officially off-and-running with our opening tag-team contest. We see Darby get the early jump, attacking Luchasaurus from behind before the bell.

Sting and Christian Cage duke it out and then when the referee finally restores order, the bell sounds and we get the match started for real. Darby immediately launches himself on Luchasaurus in the ropes. The two fight on the floor on the entrance ramp, where Luchasaurus quickly takes over.

Meanwhile, the camera angle switches tor show Sting taking it to Christian Cage right near the commentary area. Luchasaurus is shown Donkey Kong’ing Darby Allin into the ring post and on the floor. Nick Wayne and Sting rush over to check on Darby, who is still down and out on the floor.

Back in the ring, Christian Cage tags in and he picks the bones of the already beaten down and hurt Darby Allin. After he gets in a couple minutes of offense, he tags in Luchasaurus. The TNT Champion comes in and picks up where he left off, taking it to Darby with punishing power-style offense.

Cage tags back in and taunts the crowd and Darby before taking his time, with a slow and deliberate offensive pace on the charismatic fan-favorite. Darby starts to show signs of life. He connects with a springboard spot that buys him some time, but Luchasaurus hits the ring for a cheap shot.

Christian drags Darby into their corner as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Darby still being worked over until finally Sting hits the ring and shifts the offensive momentum in their favor. He hits all of his key spots and then Darby tags back in. Darby ends up scoring a roll-up for the 1-2-3. Good opener. After the match, we head to another break.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin