AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results – December 22, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour Friday night program, AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s annual “Holiday Bash” edition of the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Rocky Romero for the AEW International title, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega title, Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata, The Hardys vs. The Kingdom, we will hear from Kris Statlander and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash results from Friday, December 22, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: HOLIDAY BASH RESULTS (12/22/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Rocky Romero

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme music and out comes the AEW International Champion to the ring for our opening contest, as Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho join Excalibur on commentary in welcoming us.

The champ settles in the ring and then his opponent, Rocky Romero, is introduced. He is already in the ring. The commentators point out Trent Baretta is at ringside but they mention how he has alliances with both guys in this match. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

We see Romero jump off to a good start after some opening comedy back-and-forth spots from each guy. Romero hits a big dive onto Cassidy on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see a few high spots, including a dangerous suplex on the ring apron.

Cassidy gets distracted with Trent on the floor at ringside while talking to him, and Romero takes back over on offense after surviving an Orange Punch out of nowhere from the champ. Cassidy fights back and hits Beach Break, but Romero avoids being put away. Romero hits Storm Zero and uses one of Trent’s own moves for a close near fall attempt.

Orange avoids a Sliced Bread off the ropes attempt from Romero and connects with another Orange punch. He follows that up with a big Beach Break for the pin fall victory. With the win, Cassidy retains his AEW International title. Trent is shown clapping for Cassidy at ringside.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Is Stokely Hathaway Recruiting Kris Statlander?

After highlights of AEW’s Toys For Tots charitable efforts earlier this week are shown, we head backstage where Tony Schiavone is with Kris Statlander. She talks about how she is still friends with Willow Nightingale despite everything that has happened as of late.

In walks Stokely Hathaway, who tells Kris that Willow is telling everyone that she is carrying Kris and they wouldn’t have won last week had it not been for her. Stokely hypes up Kris and tries to sing her praises, likely in an effort to pursue her as a client. We head to another commercial break.

The Hardys vs. The Kingdom

When we return, we see Brian Cage and Prince Nana backstage. “The Machine” talks about looking forward to giving Keith Lee a king sized ass-kicking on Collision on Saturday night. Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar iconic sounds of The Hardys entrance tune.

Matt and Jeff Hardy emerge to a Road Warrior pop as always and settle in the ring for our next match of the evening. Their theme dies down and then we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begin the ring introduction for their opponents, when we hear “JUSTINNNN!!!” from the back.

Out comes Roderick Strong on the mic with a neck-brace on and The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett by his side. He heads to the ring calling MJF “The Devil” and says anyone who doesn’t believe it is stupid. He asks a couple of fans their names on the way to the ring and yells their name loudly before telling them that they’re stupid.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Matt dominate things early on and then Jeff comes in and picks up where he left off, controlling the offense. After Taven and Bennett hit some double-team spots, The Kingdom duo take over control of the offense.

Jeff Hardy fires up on offense again and takes his shirt off and heads to the top-rope, only to be crotched by interference from the apron. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with The Kingdom in the offensive driver’s seats.

When we return, we see The Kingdom in control of things until Matt Hardy tags in and takes over. The crowd goes wild as he dominates the offense, leading fans in “DELETE!” chants. In the end, however, Taven ends up stealing the win out of nowhere.

Winners: The Kingdom

Saraya Still Doesn’t Want Angelo Parker Near Ruby Soho

We head to Renee Paquette backstage, who is standing by with Ruby Soho. She asks her about Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Worlds End 2023 and the issues she is having with Saraya and others.

Up walks Angelo Parker who again flirts with Soho. He asks Paquette to ask him what he wants for Christmas. She does. He says he wants to take this lovely girl out for a drink. She blushes. In comes Saraya who pretends to be cool with this now.

She continues to do this until Soho leaves and then tells Parker, “Listen you piece of sh*t.” She tells him to go away and then walks off yelling to Soho, “Oh Ruby, I love him! He’s great for you!”

Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

After the quick backstage segment with Ruby Soho, Angelo Parker and Saraya, we head back inside the arena where the theme for Skye Blue hits. She makes her way down to the ring as the commentators talk about her newfound attitude. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

The ring announcer introduces her opponent, Queen Aminata, who is already in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one-on-one women’s contest. Blue immediately jumps into the early offensive lead. After only a few minutes later, she slaps on a Dragon Sleeper for the submission win.

Winner: Skye Blue

AAA Mega Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus

It’s main event time!

In our second title bout of the evening and final match of the night, El Hijo del Vikingo will put his AAA Mega Championship on-the-line against Black Taurus.

The reigning and defending title-holder makes his way down to the ring as per an introduction by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, as does his opponent. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Chris Jericho helps Excalibur put over the high level of anticipation for this bout for those aware of Del Vikingo and Taurus’ abilities inside the squared circle. We see some good back-and-forth action early on and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return, we see the champ fighting from underneath back into competitive form as the fans in the building rally behind him. Taurus hits some impressive high spots that brings the crowd to life, but then Del Vikingo hits some of his own.

In the end, it is the reigning and defending AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, who manages to get his hand raised and pull off the victory in another extremely impressive, crowd-pleasing performance inside the AEW ring. That’s how this week’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo