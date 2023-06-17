AEW Rampage Results – June 16, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

AEW Rampage returns this evening from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Karen Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards, Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, June 16, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live at 10/9c on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (6/16/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where we see the people in the ring ready for our first match of the evening.

The United Empire vs. CHAOS

Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on commentary for tonight’s show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest, which sees Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher ready to rock on one side of the ring, while The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta) and Rocky Romero are ready.

Fletcher kicks things off with Baretta and after some early back-and-forth action, we see Ospreay tag in for a big pop. Things don’t go well for him early on, as he ends up on the floor. Chuck, Trent and Rocky each hit big dives from the ring to the floor to get the crowd to come to life.

Back in the ring, Chuck and Trent show why they’re Best Friends, being super respectful while deciding who’s gonna drop an elbow on their opposition first. Rocky Romero tags in and picks up where they left off, taking it to Ospreay.

Ospreay shows off what Jim Ross calls magical feet and magical toes, as he kicks the crap out of everyone in sight, only to be guzzled up by CHAOS again. As the match continues, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Jeff Cobb beating down Chuck Taylor in the ring. Baretta and Fletcher each tag in but it is The Best Friends member who pulls into the offensive lead, chopping the p*ss out of Fletcher as the fans react to each shot.