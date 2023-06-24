AEW Rampage Results – June 23, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

AEW Rampage returns this evening from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is CHAOS vs. United Empire & Swerve Strickland, Anna Jay A.S. vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, The Acclaimed will be in action, Jungle Boy takes on Douky, MJF makes his Rampage debut and we will hear from Adam Cole.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, June 23, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live at 10/9c on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (6/23/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to get this week’s Forbidden Door 2 go-home edition of Rampage on TNT off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

CHAOS vs. United Empire & Swerve Strickland

We see the men in the ring for our first match ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and all eight men begin brawling. One side of the ring we see Best Friends and Rocky Romero.

On the other, we see RUSH, Kyle Fletcher and Swerve Strickland. Orange Cassidy is in CHAOS’ corner, while Will Ospreay is in the United Empire’s corner, working the match as a legal participant as well.

As the heel team of United Empire and Swerve take over control of the offense for a comfortable lead, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this fast-paced opener continues.

When we return from the break, we see Swerve working over Trent, as the crowd tries rallying behind the Best Friends tag-team member. Will Ospreay tags in and fires up as the commentators talk about his recent anti-Canadian remarks on Twitter. This prompts some funny lines from Chris Jericho. Ospreay finishes this one off seconds later.

Winners: United Empire & Swerve Strickland

MJF Sends “Filthy” Tom Lawlor After Adam Cole

The familiar sounds of Adam Cole’s theme hits after we see a quick vignette from The Outcasts promoting Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale at The Forbidden Door 2. Cole comes to the ring as the commentators talk about him teaming with MJF in the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

As Cole is finishing up his ring entrance and about to do the “BOOM! Adam Cole — BAY-BAY!” routine in the ring with the fans, he is interrupted by the theme from MJF. Out comes the AEW World Champion.

MJF sarcastically thanks Cole for urging him to accept the match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at The Forbidden Door 2.. He mentions how he spoke with Tony Khan and got him booked in a match at The Forbidden Door 2 against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

As soon as he says that, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor attacks him with Royce Isaacs from behind. MJF pretends like he’s gonna come help but says he’s having trouble with his watch. He gets tied up with other stuff and then eventually gets to the ring.

When he does, Lawlor and Isaacs run as MJF pretends like he just missed them. “Damn, I was this close! I almost had ’em!” He tells Cole to have fun at The Forbidden Door and walks off.

The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Three Local Enhancement Talents

Now The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out they come accompanied by “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. Max Caster does his freestyle routine, dropping lines about Hunter Biden and tax returns and then they settle in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see three local enhancement talents, who are never said by name. They are gobbled up and beaten within seconds by Caster with a Mic Drop.

Winners: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

Johnny TV Joins QTV

Out comes Holly Cameron. She talks about being a good reporter and singer as the crowd boos her very loudly. Chris Jericho says the fans are giving her the Don Callis treatment.

She settles in the ring singing with two guys in masks. Billy Gunn cuts her off and says they’ve got the greatest rapper in the world. It’s kind of their thing.

Holly Cameron claims to know this and says that’s why she wrote a rap of her own. She tells her masked friends to join her in the ring. “Hit my music!” she yells. She sings and raps super fast and douchey.

Eventually, they get to the part where Holly says she can tell Bowens is in to her. Bowens stops her and flat out says, “I’m gay.” The crowd cheers big for that. The fans continue cheering and start chanting “He’s gay! He’s gay!”

QT Marshall comes out with Aron Solo saying it’s enough disrespecting Holly Cameron. He calls her rap incredible. Marshall says he preferred Caster’s gimmick in 2003 when “You Can’t See Me” did it first.

One of the guys in the ring takes his mask off to reveal he is, in fact, John Morrison. The commentators refer to him as Johnny TV. He super kicks Gunn and the others and leaves them laying. Johnny TV is hyped as the newest addition to the QTV crew.

Owen Hart Cup

Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay A.S.

After a Swerve Strickland vignette for his match on Collision, we head back into the Wintrust Arena where Chicago’s own Skye Blue makes her way out to a big pop for her scheduled match in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup.

She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Now Jericho Appreciation Society’s own Anna Jay A.S. makes her way out and heads to the ring accompanied by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The winner of this match takes on the winner of Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, another first round bout that is a rematch of last year’s tourney finals.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then head into a mid-match commercial break as Jay jumps into the offensive lead.

When we return from the break, we see Jay lock in her Queenslayer finisher, however Blue hangs on and despite attempted interference from Menard and Parker, we see Blue pick up the victory. With the win, she advances in the Owen Hart Cup to face the winner of Soho-Baker.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Cup: Skye Blue

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. DOUKI

It’s main event time!

We head to a commercial break after the Owen Hart Cup first round match in the women’s tournament wraps up. When we return, we see the weekly pre-main event video package hosted by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Just 5 Guys’ DOUKI each explain why they’re going to win tonight. We then head to Excalibur, who speed-reads through updates to the lineup to AEW Collision for tomorrow night, and The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday.

After he finishes up and catches his breath, we shoot inside the Wintrust Arena where representing Just 5 Guys, DOUKI makes his way out and heads down to the ring for our main event and final match of the evening.

One-half of the main event settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the super catchy-ass theme song for his opponent plays and out comes “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry as fireworks explode.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators talk about how Jungle Boy is coming to the ring alone, unlike DOUKI, and question where FTW Champion HOOK is.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see things spill out to the floor at ringside where Jungle Boy hits a high spot. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues.

When we return, we see Jungle Boy is now on the defensive. DOUKI is in a comfortable lead and the fans try and rally behind Jungle Boy. We hear a “This is Awesome!” chant. DOUKI ends up splashing through Jungle Boy through a table at ringside.

The fans react with a loud “HOLY DOUKI! HOLY DOUKI!” (instead of HOLY SH*T! HOLY SH*T!) chant. As DOUKI continues getting close near falls, we hear a loud “DOUKI! DOUKI!” chant break out. Chris Jericho says he didn’t even know him and the entire crowd is chanting his name.

As Jungle Boy fights back into the offensive lead with a big back elbow, we hear the crowd loudly boo. Jungle Boy slaps a submission on DOUKI for the win. The crowd actually boos Jungle Boy winning.

Chris Jericho points out how he’s never seen Jungle Boy get booed before. Jungle Boy celebrates the win and the commentators plug his match with SANADA at The Forbidden Door 2. SANADA’s theme hits and out comes the Japanese star to a big pop. He settles in the ring for a staredown with Jungle Boy. That’s how this week’s Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry