AEW Rampage Results – October 13, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Gates of Agony vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, a Trios match pitting The Hardys & Brother Zay against the three-man team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia, Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, as well as Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 13, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/13/2023)

We hear the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme music and opening video and then we shoot inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia

From there, we head straight to the ring for our opening contest, which is a Trios Tornado match pitting The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, as well as Brother Zay, against the former Jericho Appreciation Society threesome of “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker, as well as Daniel Garcia.

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone join Excalibur on the call on commentary tonight as the bell sounds to get this week’s opening contest officially off-and-running. We see things get off to a hot start and then Garcia tags in for the heel trio.

Garcia gets the upper-hand and starts doing his little dance, which pops the crowd and the commentary team on the broadcast. Garcia has things finished up, but gets “little brothered” as the commentators point out, with his teammate stealing the pin and the glory. Very quick opener. Only a few minutes.

Winners: Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia

Penta El Zero Miedo Confronts The Bullet Club Gold

Now we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with The Bullet Club Gold. The members take turns talking trash about Penta El Zero Miedo. They mention what his name stands for, Zero Fear, which they make a joke out of by saying it could also stand for “Zero Belts.”

Penta gets in their faces and confronts them and then we head to a commercial break. Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo is announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite by the commentators after this quick backstage segment wraps up.

Problems Between Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard Continue

When we return from the break, we see Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard bickering backstage during a post-match interview with Renee Paquette. Up walks Jake Hager who tells them they need to squash their beef and issues.

Menard takes exception to this and says they all need to squash it. He storms off by himself. Hager jokingly tells the rest of the guys, “Impressive win, anyways …” as the quick segment comes to an end.

Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

Back inside the Cable Dahmer Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the Best Friends theme music as Trent Beretta makes his way down to the ring for our second match of the evening here on this week’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program.

The theme for Jeff Jarrett hits next and out he and Karen Jarrett come with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to walk Trent’s opponent to the ring. That man is none other than Jay Lethal. The commentators mention Lethal wanting to recapture the ROH World Championship before the match begins.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Trent starts off strong, but after some distractions from Jarrett at ringside, we see Lethal take over and focus his attack on the weakened knee of the Best Friends tag-team member.

As he continues to focus his attack on Trent’s injured knee on the floor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action.

Lethal locks Trent in the figure-four leg lock on his softened up bum wheel. Trent escapes into a roll-up attempt but Lethal kicks out and finishes him off seconds later for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Mike Santana & Ortiz Address Issues Face-To-Face

Now we shoot to a vignette that shows Mike Santana’s injury setback and lengthy hiatus, as well as his new name and attitude since returning, as he doesn’t want to take any more crap from Ortiz.

The video package shows Mike Santana’s various comments about Ortiz in recent weeks and then we see Ortiz’s response. The video then shows the two in a face-to-face, emotional verbal back-and-forth talking about their issues and how selfishness is a big one of them.

Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

From there, we return inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. as it is time for our third match of the evening here on Rampage. This match will be contested in the AEW women’s singles division.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Skye Blue’s theme music. Out comes the rising star in the AEW women’s scene, with the commentators and AEW’s social media channels hyping up her “new look.” Looks pretty similar to me, still.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Japanese veteran Emi Sakura. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Sakura and Blue battle it out early on but Blue ends up settling in the offensive driver’s seat coming out of the gate.

Now we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Sakura is dominating the offense in the ring. The action spills out to the floor and when it returns to the ring, Skye Blue shifts the offensive momentum back in her favor and connects with Code Blue for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Skye Blue

The Gates Of Agony vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

It’s main event time!

After the co-main event wraps up, Excalibur speed-reads through updates to the lineups for Saturday’s AEW Collision, next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as well as next Friday’s AEW Rampage.

From there, the pre-main event video package hosted by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry hits. When it wraps up, we return inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where The Gates of Agony’s theme hits.

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun make their way down to the ring accompanied by Prince Nana. As The Mogul Embassy duo settle inside the squared circle, their theme music dies down and fades off. Now the familiar sounds of Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits.

With that said, the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way down to the ring. They settle inside and their music cuts off. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our headline bout here on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Castagnoli dominates the early offense and then brings in Yuta, who picks up where he left off. We settle into a mid-match commercial break as The Gates of Agony start to take over. When we return from our final commercial time out of the evening, we see The Gates of Agony beating down Yuta.

Yuta refuses to stay down, kicking out of every pin attempt from The Mogul Embassy duo. As he starts to take over, we see Prince Nana jump on the ring apron to provide a distraction. Yuta starts to fight back and then he tags in Castagnoli, who puts an exclamation point on this one.

Claudio then hands it back off to Yuta, who scores the pin fall victory. Impressive performance by Yuta in particular tonight. Good main event. The Blackpool Combat Club duo celebrate their hard-earned victory in the ring as the commentators wrap up this week’s show by once again promoting the matches for tomorrow night’s AEW Collision. After that, this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta